Encore Data Products Will Be Attending The 2023 CITE Conference As An Exhibitor

Encore Data Products, an audio-visual equipment and technology accessories company based in Lafayette, CO, has announced that it will be attending the 2023 CITE Conference in Sacramento, California.

CITE (California IT in Education) is a not-for-profit, professional membership organization supporting IT professionals working in schools. The organization’s members are dedicated individuals supporting hardware, software, help desk, data, and WiFi, providing training, and installing and maintaining the infrastructure in schools, an essential component to teaching and learning in the 21st century.

The organization’s annual conference is its biggest event of the year. Attendees of the CITE conference support all facets of IT including CTOs and Directors of Technology, Network Managers and Engineers, Data Base Administrators, Support, and Technicians. The conference also attracts classroom teachers, administrators, and district and county superintendents.

The spokesperson for Encore Data Products says, “The CITE conference is an opportunity to share ideas and information. School administrators get a chance to find out the latest and greatest in technology tools to help improve teaching, learning, and administration. Attendees can learn the best practices that other school boards across the country are implementing and avoid pitfalls that may jeopardize their new projects.”

When asked about Encore Data Products’ participation at the event, the spokesperson says, “At the 2023 CITE conference, Encore Data Products will be showcasing the best in audio-visual technology and accessories that are making the learning experience in schools richer and more productive for hundreds of thousands of students all over the United States. We hope to have fruitful conversations with administrators looking to give the children they represent the best of what the industry has to offer in 2023 and beyond.”

The event will be held at the Sacramento Convention Center from November 28th to November 30th. The representatives for Encore Data Products will be available to chat with interested parties at booth no. 613. A full list of registered exhibitors and a booth map can be found on the CITE conference website.

Encore Data Products supplies audio-visual equipment and technology accessories for a range of organizations and industries including those operating in education, health and fitness, hospitality, business and government industries, and more. The company’s business philosophy, “provide quality products at great prices that are delivered in a timely manner,” shines through in its wide product range that offers affordable solutions for all kinds of AV needs.

The company’s product range includes headphones such as school classroom headphones, headphones with microphones, low-cost headphones, earbuds, hearing protection, headphone accessories, case packs, and listening centers, and AV technology products such as laptops and touchscreens, recorders/players, document and web cameras, PA systems and microphones, charge & sync, sports and stage communication systems, tour & language interpretation systems, and podcasting, streaming, & eSports.

Encore Data Products also offers cleaning and health supplies such as electronic sanitizers, headphone covers, microphone covers, wipes & sanitizers, and hot towels as well as AV accessories such as carts, cables, adapters and docking stations, cases for iPads, laptops, and MacBooks, keyboards & mice, medical grade media, and Steam and Stem.

The company has a stellar online reputation with a near-perfect rating of 4.9 out of 5.0 on its Trustpilot profile from nearly 750 reviews. Customers praise Encore Data Products for the quality of the supplied tools and products, easy ordering, competitive prices, and great customer service.

A recent review says, “This company has the best customer service I have ever experienced! I am a teacher who needed headphones for her class and they gave me an incredible quote and shipped them to me incredibly fast. I would recommend this company a million times!!”

Another five-star review says, “Thank you to Encore Data Products! Grateful for their community support and their amazing customer service! From ordering to picking up, wonderful people to work with each time.”

Readers can find out more about Encore Data Products by visiting its website or contacting the company’s representatives at (866) 926-1669 from Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. MST.

