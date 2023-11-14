Computer Modelling Group Announces Second Quarter Results
CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (“CMG” or the “Company”) announces its financial results for the three and six months ended September 30, 2023.
Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 (“Q2 2024”) Overview
Key Financial Metrics
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Six Months Ended
|September 30, 2023 and compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year, when appropriate:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Second Quarter Business Highlights
- Completed the Company’s first major acquisition, Bluware-Headwave Ventures Inc. (“BHV” or “Bluware”), on September 25, 2023;
- Generated total revenue of $22.6 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 compared to $18.1 million in the prior year’s quarter, an increase of 25%;
- Operating profit margin increased to 34%, compared to 31% in the same period of last fiscal year;
- Reported free cash flow of $11.0 million, representing $0.14 per share;
- Subsequent to quarter-end, declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share to be paid on December 15, 2023 to all shareholders on record at the close of business on December 7, 2023.
Quarterly Performance
|Fiscal 2022
|Fiscal 2023
|Fiscal 2024
|($ thousands, unless otherwise stated)
|Q3
|Q4
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|Q1
|Q2
|Annuity/maintenance license revenue
|13,575
|14,306
|13,529
|14,825
|15,533
|15,803
|
15,607
|17,610
|Perpetual license revenue
|1,497
|2,351
|386
|780
|518
|1,556
|1,849
|1,176
|Software license revenue
|15,072
|16,657
|13,915
|15,605
|16,051
|17,359
|17,456
|18,786
|Professional services revenue
|1,973
|2,137
|2,192
|2,477
|3,341
|2,906
|3,292
|3,847
|Total revenue
|17,045
|18,794
|16,107
|18,082
|19,392
|20,265
|
20,748
|22,633
|Operating profit
|7,755
|7,312
|4,961
|5,555
|8,435
|6,909
|9,764
|7,726
|Operating profit (%)
|45
|39
|31
|31
|43
|34
|47
|34
|Profit before income and other taxes
|7,310
|6,563
|5,182
|5,989
|8,350
|7,127
|9,148
|8,793
|Income and other taxes
|1,736
|1,611
|1,369
|1,579
|2,002
|1,901
|2,244
|2,277
|Net income for the period
|5,574
|4,952
|3,813
|4,410
|6,348
|5,226
|6,904
|6,516
|Adjusted EBITDA(1)
|8,273
|7,819
|6,775
|8,435
|10,595
|8,515
|9,948
|10,718
|Cash dividends declared and paid
|4,017
|4,016
|4,017
|4,025
|4,025
|4,032
|4,039
|4,043
|Funds flow from operations
|7,022
|7,105
|4,558
|4,974
|8,169
|7,656
|7,920
|11,491
|Free cash flow(1)
|6,227
|6,584
|4,255
|4,505
|7,545
|5,396
|7,463
|11,028
|Per share amounts – ($/share)
|Earnings per share (EPS) – basic
|0.07
|0.06
|0.05
|0.05
|0.08
|0.07
|0.09
|0.08
|Earnings per share (EPS) - diluted
|0.07
|0.06
|0.05
|0.05
|0.08
|0.06
|0.08
|0.08
|Cash dividends declared and paid
|0.05
|0.05
|0.05
|0.05
|0.05
|0.05
|0.05
|0.05
|Funds flow from operations per share – basic
|0.09
|0.09
|0.06
|0.06
|0.10
|0.09
|0.10
|0.14
|Free cash flow per share – basic(1)
|0.08
|0.08
|0.05
|0.06
|0.09
|0.07
|0.09
|0.14
|(1) This is a non-IFRS financial measure. See the “Non-IFRS Financial Measures” section.
Revenue
|
Three months ended September 30
|Six months ended September 30
|2023
|2022
|$
change
|%
change
|2023
|2022
|$
change
|%
change
|($ thousands)
|Software license revenue
|18,786
|15,605
|3,181
|20
|%
|36,241
|29,520
|6,721
|23
|%
|Professional services revenue
|3,847
|2,477
|1,370
|55
|%
|7,139
|4,669
|2,470
|53
|%
|Total revenue (1)
|22,633
|18,082
|4,551
|25
|%
|43,381
|34,189
|9,192
|27
|%
|Software license revenue as a % of total revenue
|83%
|86%
|84%
|86%
|Professional services revenue as a % of total revenue
|17%
|14%
|16%
|14%
|(1) BHV consolidated revenue for the three and six months ended September 30, 2023 was $0.6 million.
CMG’s revenue is comprised of software license sales, which provides the majority of the Company’s revenue, and fees for professional services. Total revenue for the three and six months ended September 30, 2023 increased by 25% and 27% respectively, over the comparable period of the previous fiscal year due to increases in both software license revenue and professional services revenue.
Software License Revenue
|
Three months ended September 30
|
Six months ended September 30
|2023
|2022
|$
change
|%
change
|2023
|2022
|$
change
|%
change
|($ thousands)
|Annuity/maintenance
|17,610
|14,825
|2,786
|19
|%
|33,217
|28,354
|4,863
|17
|%
|Perpetual license
|1,176
|780
|396
|51
|%
|3,025
|1,166
|1,859
|159
|%
|Total software license revenue (1)
|18,786
|15,605
|3,181
|20
|%
|36,242
|29,520
|6,722
|23
|%
|Annuity/maintenance as a % of total software license revenue
|94%
|95%
|92%
|96%
|Perpetual as a % of total software license revenue
|6%
|5%
|8%
|4%
|(1) For the three and six months ended September 30, 2023, BHV’s total software license revenue was $0.2 million.
Total software license revenue for the three months and six months ended September 30, 2023 increased by 20% and 23% respectively, due to increases in both annuity/maintenance license revenue and perpetual license revenue.
Software Revenue by Geographic Region
|
Three months ended September 30
|
Six months ended September 30
|2023
|2022
|$
change
|%
change
|2023
|2022
|$
change
|%
change
|($ thousands)
|Annuity/maintenance license revenue
|Canada
|3,318
|3,181
|137
|4
|%
|6,558
|6,131
|427
|7
|%
|United States(1)
|4,583
|3,704
|879
|24
|%
|8,838
|7,054
|1,784
|25
|%
|South America
|2,477
|1,894
|583
|31
|%
|4,300
|3,593
|707
|20
|%
|Eastern Hemisphere(1)(2)
|7,232
|6,046
|1,186
|20
|%
|13,521
|11,576
|1,945
|17
|%
|17,610
|14,825
|2,785
|19
|%
|33,217
|28,354
|4,863
|17
|%
|Perpetual license revenue
|Canada
|-
|-
|-
|0
|%
|115
|-
|115
|100
|%
|United States
|-
|157
|(157
|(100
|%)
|233
|157
|76
|48
|%
|South America
|324
|-
|324
|100
|%
|324
|-
|324
|100
|%
|Eastern Hemisphere
|852
|623
|229
|37
|%
|2,353
|1,009
|1,344
|133
|%
|1,176
|780
|396
|51
|%
|3,025
|1,166
|1,859
|159
|%
|Total software license revenue
|Canada
|3,318
|3,181
|137
|4
|%
|6,673
|6,131
|542
|9
|%
|United States(1)
|4,583
|3,861
|722
|19
|%
|9,071
|7,211
|1,860
|26
|%
|South America
|2,802
|1,894
|908
|48
|%
|4,624
|3,593
|1,031
|29
|%
|Eastern Hemisphere(1)(2)
|8,083
|6,669
|1,414
|21
|%
|15,874
|12,585
|3,288
|26
|%
|18,786
|15,605
|3,181
|20
|%
|36,242
|29,520
|6,722
|23
|%
|(1) BHV’s consolidated total software license revenue for the three and six months ended September 30, 2023 was $0.2 million and is predominantly domiciled in the United States and Norway.
|(2) Includes Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia.
During the three and six months ended September 30, 2023, compared to the same periods of the previous fiscal year, total software license revenue increased in all regions.
The Canadian region (representing 18% of year-to-date total software license revenue) experienced increases of 4% and 7% in annuity/maintenance license revenue during the three and six months ended September 30, 2023, respectively, mainly due to license fee increases and increased licensing by existing customers. While no perpetual license revenue was generated in the current quarter, it increased by 100% during the six months ended September 30, 2023, due to a license sale in the first quarter of the current fiscal year.
The United States (representing 25% of year-to-date total software license revenue) experienced increases of 24% and 25% in annuity/maintenance license revenue during the three and six months ended September 30, 2023, respectively, due to new customers, increased license fees and increased licensing by existing customers. There were no perpetual license sales in the current quarter. Perpetual license revenue increased by 48% for the six months ended September 30, 2023 due to a new customer license purchase.
South America (representing 13% of year-to-date total software license revenue) experienced increases of 31% and 20% in annuity/maintenance license revenue during the three and six months ended September 30, 2023, due to increased licensing by existing customers. Perpetual license revenue increased by 100% for both the three and six months ended September 30, 2023 due to a new customer license purchase.
The Eastern Hemisphere (representing 44% of year-to-date total software license revenue) experienced increases of 20% and 17% in annuity/maintenance license revenue during the three and six months ended September 30, 2023, respectively, due to increased license fees and licensing by existing customers. Perpetual license revenue increased by 37% and 133% for the three and six months ended September 30, 2023, respectively, primarily due to new perpetual license sales in Asia relating to energy transition.
Deferred Revenue
|($ thousands)
|Fiscal 2024
|Fiscal 2023
|Fiscal 2022
|$ change
|% change
|Deferred revenue at:
|Q1 (June 30)
|26,616
|24,409
|2,207
|9%
|Q2 (September 30)
|32,339(1)
|24,164
|8,175
|34%
|Q3 (December 31)
|26,717
|23,056
|3,661
|16%
|Q4 (March 31)
|34,797
|30,454
|4,343
|14%
|(1) BHV represents approximately $2.8 million of the deferred revenue balance as at Q2 2024.
CMG’s deferred revenue consists primarily of amounts for prepaid licenses. Our annuity/maintenance revenue is deferred and recognized rateably over the license period, which is generally one year or less. Amounts are deferred for licenses that have been provided and revenue recognition reflects the passage of time.
The above table illustrates the normal trend in the deferred revenue balance from the beginning of the calendar year (which corresponds with Q4 of our fiscal year), when most renewals occur, to the end of the calendar year (which corresponds with Q3 of our fiscal year). Our fourth quarter corresponds with the beginning of the fiscal year for most oil and gas companies, representing a time when they enter a new budget year and sign/renew their contracts.
The deferred revenue balance at the end of Q2 of fiscal 2024 was 34% higher than in Q2 of fiscal 2023. While 12% of the increase is related to BHV acquisition, we did not note significant timing differences in the remaining balance.
Cost of Revenue
|
Three months ended September 30
|
Six months ended September 30
|2023
|2022
|$
change
|%
change
|2023
|2022
|$
change
|%
change
|($ thousands)
|Cost of revenue(1)
|2,493
|1,657
|836
|50
|%
|4,398
|3,421
|977
|28%
|(1) BHV consolidated cost of revenue for the three and six months ended September 30, 2023 was $0.2 million.
Cost of revenue increased by 50% and 28% for the three and six months ended September 30, 2023, respectively compared to the same periods of the previous fiscal year related to increased headcount and headcount-related costs.
Operating Expenses
|
Three months ended September 30
|
Six months ended September 30
|2023
|2022
|$
change
|%
change
|2023
|2022
|$
change
|%
change
|($ thousands)
|Sales and marketing
|3,384
|2,291
|1,093
|48
|%
|5,739
|4,194
|1,545
|37
|%
|Research and development
|4,767
|5,043
|(276
|)
|(5
|%)
|8,819
|9,172
|(353
|)
|(4
|%)
|General and administrative
|4,263
|3,536
|727
|21
|%
|6,935
|6,886
|49
|1
|%
|Total operating expenses(1)
|12,414
|10,870
|1,544
|14
|%
|21,493
|20,252
|1,241
|6
|%
|Direct employee costs(2)
|8,538
|8,263
|275
|3
|%
|14,696
|15,752
|(1,056
|)
|-7
|%
|Other corporate costs(2)
|3,876
|2,607
|1,269
|49
|%
|6,797
|4,500
|2,297
|51
|%
|12,414
|10,870
|1,544
|14
|%
|21,493
|20,252
|1,241
|6
|%
|(1) BHV contributed $0.1 million, $0.1 million, and $0.1 million to sales and marketing, research and development and general and administrative respectively for the three and six months ended September 30, 2023.
|(2) This is a non-IFRS financial measure. See the “Non-IFRS Financial Measures” section.
Adjusted total operating expenses, adjusted direct employee costs and adjusted other corporate costs are non-IFRS financial measures. They do not have a standard meaning prescribed by IFRS and, accordingly, may not be comparable to measures used by other companies. Restructuring charges are excluded from total operating expenses. Management believes that analyzing the Company’s expenses exclusive of these items illustrates underlying trends in our costs and provides better comparability between periods.
The following tables provide a reconciliation of total operating expenses to adjusted total operating expenses, direct employee costs to adjusted direct employee costs and other corporate costs to adjusted other corporate costs:
|
Three months ended September 30
|
Six months ended September 30
|2023
|2022
|$
change
|%
change
|2023
|2022
|$
change
|%
change
|($ thousands)
|Total operating expenses
|12,414
|10,870
|1,544
|14
|%
|21,493
|20,252
|1,241
|6
|%
|Acquisition-related costs
|(573
|)
|-
|(573
|)
|(100
|%)
|(573
|)
|-
|(573
|)
|(100
|%)
|Restructuring charge
|-
|(2,341
|)
|2,341
|100
|%
|-
|(3,943
|)
|3,943
|100
|%
|Adjusted total operating expenses
|11,841
|8,529
|3,312
|39
|%
|20,920
|16,309
|4,611
|28
|%
|Direct employee costs
|8,538
|8,264
|274
|3
|%
|14,696
|15,752
|(1,056
|)
|(7
|%)
|Restructuring charge
|-
|(2,293
|)
|2,293
|100
|%
|-
|(3,771
|)
|3,771
|100
|%
|Adjusted direct employee costs
|8,538
|5,971
|2,567
|43
|%
|14,696
|11,981
|2,715
|23
|%
|Other corporate costs
|3,876
|2,607
|1,269
|49
|%
|6,797
|4,500
|2,297
|51
|%
|Acquisition-related costs
|(573
|)
|-
|(573
|)
|(100
|%)
|(573
|)
|-
|(573
|)
|(100
|%)
|Restructuring charge
|-
|(48
|)
|48
|100
|%
|-
|(172
|)
|172
|100
|%
|Adjusted other corporate costs
|3,303
|2,559
|744
|29
|%
|6,224
|4,328
|1,896
|44
|%
As a technology company, CMG’s largest investment is its people, and approximately 69% of total operating expenses relate to direct employee costs At September 30, 2023, CMG’s full-time equivalent staff complement was 296 employees and consultants (CMGL Canada – 185; BHV – 111; (September 30, 2022 – CMGL Canada - 159). For the three and six months ended September 30, 2023, adjusted direct employee costs increased by 43% and 23% respectively, compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year primarily due to an increase in headcount and share-based payment expense as a result of an increase in share price in the current quarter.
Adjusted other corporate costs increased by 29% and 44% respectively, compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year, primarily due to increased agent commissions and other office-related costs.
Additional IFRS Measure
Funds flow from operations is an additional IFRS measure that the Company presents in its consolidated statements of cash flows. Funds flow from operations is calculated as cash flows provided by operating activities adjusted for changes in non-cash working capital. Management believes that this measure provides useful supplemental information about operating performance and liquidity, as it represents cash generated during the period, regardless of the timing of collection of receivables and payment of payables, which may reduce comparability between periods.
Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures
Certain financial measures in this MD&A – namely, Adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, adjusted total operating expenses, direct employee costs, adjusted direct employee costs, other corporate costs, adjusted other corporate costs, adjusted operating profit, and adjusted net income – do not have a standard meaning prescribed by IFRS and, accordingly, may not be comparable to measures used by other companies. Management believes that these indicators nevertheless provide useful measures in evaluating the Company’s performance. Reconciliations of the non-IFRS financial measures to the most directly comparable IFRS financial measure are presented below:
Free Cash Flow Reconciliation to Funds Flow from Operations
|Fiscal 2022
|Fiscal 2023
|Fiscal 2024
|($ thousands, unless otherwise stated)
|Q3
|Q4
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|Q1
|Q2
|Funds flow from operations
|7,022
|7,105
|4,558
|4,974
|8,169
|7,656
|7,920
|11,491
|Capital expenditures
|(481)
|(62)
|-
|(130)
|(211)
|(1,707)
|(45)
|(51)
|Repayment of lease liabilities
|(314)
|(459)
|(303)
|(339)
|(413)
|(553)
|(412)
|(412)
|Free cash flow
|6,227
|6,584
|4,255
|4,505
|7,545
|5,396
|7,463
|11,028
|Weighted average shares – basic
(thousands)
|80,335
|80,335
|80,335
|80,412
|80,511
|80,603
|80,685
|80,834
|Free cash flow per share – basic
|0.08
|0.08
|0.05
|0.06
|0.09
|0.07
|0.09
|0.14
Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a % of Total Revenue
|
Three months ended September 30
|
Six months ended September 30
|2023
|2022
|$
change
|%
change
|2023
|2022
|$
change
|%
change
|($ thousands, except per share data)
|Net income
|6,516
|4,410
|2,106
|48%
|13,420
|8,223
|5,197
|63%
|Add (deduct):
|Depreciation and amortization
|1,021
|937
|84
|9%
|1,982
|1,868
|114
|6%
|Stock-based compensation
|2,291
|427
|1,864
|437%
|2,395
|501
|1,894
|378%
|Acquisition costs
|573
|-
|573
|100%
|573
|-
|573
|100%
|Restructuring charges
|-
|2,341
|(2,341)
|(100%)
|-
|3,943
|(3,943)
|(100%)
|Income and other tax expense
|2,277
|1,579
|698
|44%
|4,521
|2,948
|1,573
|53%
|Interest income
|(692)
|(377)
|(315)
|84%
|(1,452)
|(557)
|(895)
|161%
|Foreign exchange loss (gain)
|(856)
|(543)
|(313)
|59%
|51
|(1,074)
|1,125
|(105%)
|Repayment of lease liabilities
|(412)
|(339)
|(73)
|19%
|(824)
|(642)
|(182)
|27%
|Adjusted EBITDA
|10,718
|8,435
|2,283
|27%
|20,666
|15,210
|5,456
|36%
|Adjusted EBITDA as a % of total revenue
|47%
|47%
|48%
|44%
Corporate Profile
CMG (TSX:CMG) is a global software and consulting company that combines science and technology with deep industry expertise to solve complex subsurface and surface challenges for the new energy industry around the world. CMG is headquartered in Calgary, AB, with offices in Houston, Oxford, Dubai, Bogota, Rio de Janeiro, Bengaluru, and Kuala Lumpur. For more information, please visit www.cmgl.ca.
Quarterly Filings and Related Quarterly Financial Information
Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”) and condensed consolidated interim financial statements and the notes thereto for the three and six-months ended September 30, 2023 can be obtained from CMG’s website www.cmgl.ca. The documents will also be available under CMG’s SEDAR profile www.sedarplus.ca. Additionally, CMG has published on the Investor Relations section of its website (www.cmgl.ca/investors) a Q2 2024 Investor Presentation.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
|UNAUDITED (thousands of Canadian $)
|September 30, 2023
|March 31, 2023
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash
|48,225
|66,850
|Restricted cash
|97
|-
|Trade and other receivables
|26,625
|23,910
|Prepaid expenses
|1,085
|1,060
|Prepaid income taxes
|1,739
|444
|77,771
|92,264
|Intangible assets
|25,012
|1,321
|Right-of-use assets
|30,875
|30,733
|Property and equipment
|9,919
|10,366
|Goodwill
|6,571
|-
|Deferred tax asset
|-
|2,444
|Total assets
|150,148
|137,128
|Liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|Current liabilities:
|Trade payables and accrued liabilities
|12,446
|9,883
|Income taxes payable
|75
|33
|Acquisition holdback payable
|3,561
|-
|Deferred revenue
|32,339
|34,797
|Lease liabilities
|3,106
|1,829
|51,527
|46,542
|Lease liabilities
|35,386
|36,151
|Stock-based compensation liabilities
|2,090
|1,985
|Acquisition earnout
|1,507
|-
|Other long-term liabilities
|213
|-
|Deferred tax liabilities
|65
|-
|Total liabilities
|90,788
|84,678
|Shareholders’ equity:
|Share capital
|83,246
|81,820
|Contributed surplus
|15,612
|15,471
|Cumulative translation adjustment
|4
|-
|Deficit
|(39,502)
|(44,841)
|Total shareholders’ equity
|59,360
|52,450
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|150,148
|137,128
Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income
|Three months ended
September 30
|Six months ended
September 30
|UNAUDITED (thousands of Canadian $ except per share amounts)
|
2023
|2022
(note 2(e))
|
2023
|2022
(note 2(e))
|
Revenue
Cost of revenue
|
22,633
2,493
|18,082
1,657
|
43,381
4,398
|34,189
3,421
|Gross profit
|20,140
|16,425
|38,983
|30,768
|Operating expenses
|Sales and marketing
|3,384
|2,291
|5,739
|4,194
|Research and development
|4,767
|5,043
|8,819
|9,172
|General and administrative
|4,263
|3,536
|6,935
|6,886
|12,414
|10,870
|21,493
|20,252
|Operating profit
|7,726
|5,555
|17,490
|10,516
|Finance income
|1,548
|920
|1,452
|1,631
|Finance costs
|(481
|)
|(486
|)
|(1,001
|)
|(976
|)
|Profit before income and other taxes
|8,793
|5,989
|17,941
|11,171
|Income and other taxes
|2,277
|1,579
|4,521
|2,948
|Net income for the period
|6,516
|4,410
|13,420
|8,223
|Other comprehensive income:
|Foreign currency translation adjustment
|4
|-
|4
|-
|Other comprehensive income
|4
|-
|4
|-
|Total comprehensive income
|6,520
|4,410
|13,424
|8,223
|Net income per share – basic
|0.08
|0.05
|0.17
|0.10
|Net income per share – diluted
|0.08
|0.05
|0.16
|0.10
|Dividend per share
|0.05
|0.05
|0.10
|0.10
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|Three months ended
September 30
|Six months ended
September 30
|UNAUDITED (thousands of Canadian $)
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
|Operating activities
|Net income
|6,516
|4,410
|13,420
|8,223
|Adjustments for:
|Depreciation and amortization of property, equipment, right-
of use assets
|892
|937
|1,796
|1,868
|Amortization of intangible assets
|129
|-
|186
|-
|Deferred income tax expense (recovery)
|2,028
|235
|1,978
|81
|Stock-based compensation
|1,604
|(608
|)
|1,709
|(640
|)
|Foreign exchange and other non-cash items
|322
|-
|322
|-
|Funds flow from operations
|11,491
|4,974
|19,411
|9,532
|Movement in non-cash working capital:
|Trade and other receivables
|(581
|)
|1,428
|3,301
|3,824
|Trade payables and accrued liabilities
|405
|323
|(2,389
|)
|(622
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|291
|(360
|)
|290
|(422
|)
|Income taxes receivable (payable)
|(1,612
|)
|(264
|)
|(1,251
|)
|(424
|)
|Deferred revenue
|3,044
|(245
|)
|(5,137
|)
|(6,290
|)
|Change in non-cash working capital
|1,547
|882
|(5,186
|)
|(3,934
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|13,038
|5,856
|14,225
|5,598
|Financing activities
|Repayment of acquired line of credit
|(2,012
|)
|-
|(2,012
|)
|-
|Proceeds from issuance of common shares
|512
|415
|1,213
|415
|Repayment of lease liabilities
|(412
|)
|(339
|)
|(824
|)
|(642
|)
|Dividends paid
|(4,042
|)
|(4,025
|)
|(8,081
|)
|(8,042
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(5,954
|)
|(3,949
|)
|(9,704
|)
|(8,269
|)
|Investing activities
|Corporate acquisition, net of cash acquired
|(23,050
|)
|-
|(23,050
|)
|-
|Property and equipment additions
|(51
|)
|(130
|)
|(96
|)
|(130
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(23,101
|)
|(130
|)
|(23,146
|)
|(130
|)
|Increase (decrease) in cash
|(16,017
|)
|1,777
|(18,625
|)
|(2,801
|)
|Cash, beginning of period
|64,242
|55,082
|66,850
|59,660
|Cash, end of period
|48,225
|56,859
|48,225
|56,859
|Supplementary cash flow information
|Interest received
|692
|377
|1,452
|557
|Interest paid
|481
|486
|950
|976
|Income taxes paid
|2,580
|1,387
|4,358
|2,883
