Slosar is the new Border Patrol Chief for Big Bend Sector

MARFA, Texas – Walter N. Slosar was selected for the Senior Executive Service position of Chief Patrol Agent, Big Bend Sector, and assumed those duties last week at Sector headquarters in Marfa.

Chief of the U.S. Border Patrol, Jason Owens, made an announcement regarding Chief Slosar’s selection to lead the Big Bend Sector in an internal e-mail earlier last month.

“I am honored to be selected to lead and serve alongside the men and women of the U.S. Border Patrol in the Big Bend Sector,” said Chief Slosar. “We have an important mission to safeguard 517 miles of our nation’s border in one of the most rugged and remote regions along the Southwest Border and to combat transnational criminal organizations exploiting our area of operation.”

Chief Slosar entered duty on Aug. 2, 1998, with the 384th Session of the U.S. Border Patrol Academy. He was initially assigned to the Santa Teresa Station in El Paso Sector. 

Throughout his 25-year career, Chief Slosar has held various leadership positions at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, U.S. Border Patrol headquarters, sector, and station levels.

Most recently Chief Slosar served as the Chief Patrol Agent of Miami Sector. Prior to that assignment he served as Acting Deputy Chief Patrol Agent, El Paso Sector, 2021-2022.

Other previous assignments include: Division Chief, Law Enforcement Operations, El Paso Sector; Patrol Agent in Charge, Santa Teresa Station, El Paso Sector; Acting CBP Attaché in Guatemala; CBP Advisor in Panama; Patrol Agent in Charge, Fort Hancock Station, El Paso Sector; Deputy Patrol Agent in Charge, Fort Hancock Station, El Paso Sector; Assistant Chief, USBP Headquarters; Field Operations Supervisor, Santa Teresa Station, El Paso Sector; and Supervisory Border Patrol Agent, Ysleta Station and Santa Teresa, El Paso Sector.

