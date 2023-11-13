Eureka Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence Sponsor ‘Trans Week of Resistance 2023’

The Eureka Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence are honored to uphold our duty to our community during this, our ritual season, by leading the organizing of a Trans Week of Resistance. Building on our community’s powerful turnout for last year’s Trans Day of Remembrance–and in the face of escalating anti-trans rhetorical, legal, and physical violence–we offer a week in which the truths of our grief and our joy are honored.

“We refuse to organize from a place of fear, trans power will never disappear,” Sister Gaia T of the Revolting Earth.

On Thursday November 16th at 6:00 pm in the Arcata Library’s conference room, we will host a panel discussion on Maia Kobabe’s young adult memoir / graphic novel “Gender Queer”. Panelists will be local genderqueer folks, each of whom will share their reflections on portions of the graphic novel before engaging in a facilitated discussion. It is anticipated that the event will end at 7:30 pm. Light snacks and refreshments will be provided. Prospective attendees are encouraged to read the memoir prior to the event, or at least understand its content and subject matter.

Friday November 17th at 6:30 pm will mark the return of the “Bound Bodies” poetry and art series. Entitled “Bound Bodies: Making Art of Gender Across Hirstory”, this event will occur at the Synapsis Union (1675 Union Street, Eureka). The event will begin with an introduction by poet-organizers Calla and Elizabeth, touching on the meaning of the theme and the role of “hirstory” in our lives. Artists will display related works curated by Draken, and will have the opportunity to introduce their piece(s). A cadre of poets will perform selections chosen to build upon each other to weave a narrative of gendered joy, grief, and survival, after which there will be an open-mic. It is anticipated this event will end at 8:30 pm. Light snacks and refreshments will be provided.

Speed Friending at the Siren’s Song Tavern (325 2nd St, Eureka), will happen Sunday November 19th at 3:30 pm. This event is for gender-diverse people to meet, make new friends, and build community. Participants will be guided through a facilitated activity, during which they will have the opportunity to engage in conversation with a new person every five minutes. Conversation starters and hands-on activities will be provided. Following the formal speed friending, participants are encouraged to hang out and enjoy each other’s company for as long as the tavern is open!

Trans Day of Remembrance will be honored Monday November 20th beginning at 6pm on the Arcata Plaza. The Eureka Sisters will perform our “TRANScending the Veil” Ritual, providing space for members of our community to recognize those they have lost and then, as a community, read the list of names from the international database. It is requested that those with mobility and accessibility needs be given priority to use the benches and nearest cement planters to sit on. Bring a blanket, warm coat, or otherwise. Candles will be provided, but those who can bring their own are encouraged to do so. The event will end with a singalong of “Go in Peace” by Sam Baker, lead by Angel Drums D’light deSoul. Printouts of the lyrics will be available.

The week culminates with a Trans Power Potluck to be held at the Labor Temple (840 E St, Eureka) beginning at 6 pm and going until 8 pm. Comrades and community members are encouraged to bring a dish to share to show our shared appreciation for each other. Plates, cutlery, and some serving utensils and drinks will be provided. Please ensure that you have a legible list of ingredients for each dish that you bring to ensure allergen safety–index cards and pens will be available if needed.

All venues have ramp/compliant sidewalk access. This week of events is for two-spirit & trans, genderqueer, non-binary, etc. people and comrades to build community, solidarity, and power. The Eureka Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence reserve the right to refuse anyone’s participation or attendance at any and all events. Filming or photography of events is allowed ONLY by permission of Fully-Professed Members of the Eureka Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.