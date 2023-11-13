Timothy Ray Casey Jr.: ‘Larger Than Life, Always Joking, Poking Fun, and Enjoying Life’

This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected].

Timothy Ray Casey Jr.

November 25, 1980 – October 29, 2023

Gone but not forgotten.

Timothy Ray Casey Jr left this world October 29, 2023.

He leaves behind his wife Corie, daughters Kiera, Cadence, and Cali Casey.

He is survived by his parents Nina and Reece Kelly, of Soulsbyville California and Tim and Marcy Casey, of Hoopa California.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Christopher Earl Casey, maternal grandparents, Gloria J Clipp and William L Mcghie. Paternal grandparents Cleo R. Quinn and Glenn E. Quinn, and John Casey Sr.

Tim was larger than life, always joking, poking fun, and enjoying life. His love for family far outweighed any other life experiences. He was a great catcher on the baseball field. He loved riding motorcycles and. Camping on the river-bar with his high school buddies.

Tim graduated high school from Hoopa High School in 1999. He took 1 st place in The California State Fair in 1998 in Industrial Technology Education entering his car trailer.

Tim and his friend Trey, won the kinetic Sculpture Race with their “Titanic” Sculpture. Tim joined the US Marine Corps in 1999 becoming an armory weapons distributor and served in Kuwait and Iraq during operation Iraqi Freedom . He was in one of the first units to enter Kuwait during the gulf war.

Upon returning Tim and Corie lived in California. In 2011 they moved to Oregon with their three girls.

Tim worked most of his civilian life as a journeyman welder and Mill Wright for several companies.

Tim was the first to help out a person in need, actually giving the shoes off his feet to a homeless stranger. He helped many in need.

He had acquired an interest in

Rocks gems and minerals and quickly became accustomed to cutting grinding and polishing rocks and gems. He was known to have a truckload of rocks every where he went.

Tim leaves behind so many cousins, nieces, and nephews, we cant name them all. You know who you are.

Maternal Aunts and uncles include Marleen Jennerjon, Donna Huling, Jim Robinson, Laura Carr, and Valerie Mcghie.

Paternal aunts and uncles: Chris Behymer, Dan Speiss, Anna Myers, Evonne Downs, Joy Casey (D), John Casey Jr.(D),Ben Casey(D),and Kelly Casey.

Tim also leaves a grandmother, Ethel Garcia.

Tim leaves many, many special friends behind.

Na:tinixwe

Sunrise November 25,1980

Sunset October 29, 2023

The family will be celebrating Tim’s life , at the Casey property in Hoopa California

June 29, 2024.