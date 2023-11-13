SB668 in Sen: Fiscal estimate received - 2023-11-13

Submit Release
WISCONSIN, November 13 - An Act to repeal 138.09 (7) (b), (bm) and (bn), 138.09 (7) (e) 2., 138.09 (7) (gm) 1. and 2., 138.12 (14), 218.04 (3) (c), 218.04 (8), 224.72 (7) (bm), 224.725 (5) (a) 1. and 2. and 224.725 (5) (b); to renumber 138.09 (1a) and 218.0161; to renumber and amend 138.09 (1d), 138.09 (1m) (a), 218.0114 (4), 218.0114 (17), 218.04 (1) (b), 218.04 (13), 224.72 (7) (am), 224.725 (5) (a) (intro.), 224.728 (title), 224.728 (1), 224.728 (2), 224.728 (3), 224.728 (4) and 224.728 (5); to amend 49.857 (1) (d) 12., 73.0301 (1) (d) 6., 100.315 (1), 108.227 (1) (e) 6., 138.09 (1m) (b) 1. (intro.), 138.09 (2), 138.09 (3) (c), 138.09 (3) (d), 138.09 (3) (e) 1. a. and f., 138.09 (3) (f), 138.09 (6), 138.09 (7) (c) 2. and 4., 138.09 (7) (e) 3., 138.09 (7) (g) (intro.), 138.09 (7) (k), 138.12 (3) (b), 138.12 (4) (am) 1., 138.12 (5) (b), 138.14 (4) (a) 1. (intro.), 138.14 (6) (a), 138.14 (6) (b) 1. b., 138.14 (7) (d), 138.14 (8) (c), 138.14 (9) (a) 4., 138.14 (14) (c) 1., 138.14 (14) (m), 138.14 (15) (title), 186.113 (22) (title), 214.04 (20), 215.13 (41) (title), 218.0111 (2), 218.0114 (5) (b), 218.0114 (13) (a), 218.0114 (20) (c), 218.0116 (1) (am), 218.0161 (title), 218.0162, 218.02 (2) (a) 1. (intro.), 218.02 (5) (a) and (b), 218.02 (6) (a) (intro.), 218.02 (6) (a) 1., 218.02 (9) (title), 218.02 (9) (a) (intro.), 218.02 (9) (c), 218.04 (1) (a), 218.04 (2) (a) and (b), 218.04 (3) (a) 1. (intro.), 218.04 (3) (b), 218.04 (4) (a), 218.04 (4) (am) 1., 218.04 (5) (a) (intro.), 1., 2., 3. and 4., 218.04 (5) (c), 218.04 (6) (title), 218.04 (6) (b), 218.04 (6) (c) (intro.) and 2., 218.04 (7) (title), 218.04 (7) (a), 218.04 (9g) (c), 218.04 (9m) (e), 218.04 (10) (b), 218.04 (13) (title), 218.05 (3) (a) 2., 218.05 (3) (c), 218.05 (10) (a) and (c), 218.05 (11) (intro.), 218.05 (12) (title), 218.05 (12) (a) 1., 220.02 (2) (c), 220.02 (3), 220.06 (1m), 224.71 (7), 224.71 (13g) (b), 224.71 (18), 224.72 (2) (am), 224.72 (7) (title), 224.725 (1), 224.725 (1r) (a) 5., 224.725 (1r) (c) 1., 224.725 (1r) (c) 2. d., 224.725 (2) (a), 224.725 (2) (c) (intro.) and 2. (intro.), 224.725 (5) (title), 224.74 (1) (a), 224.74 (2) (b), 224.755 (3) (a), (c) and (d), 224.755 (4) (b) 1., 224.77 (1) (a), 224.77 (9), 321.60 (1) (a) 12., 422.202 (3) (c) and 946.79 (1) (a); to repeal and recreate 138.09 (3) (b), 138.12 (3) (c), 138.12 (5) (a) 2., 138.14 (5) (c), chapter 217, 218.02 (5) (c), 218.04 (6) (a), 218.04 (10) (a) and 218.05 (14) (a); and to create 138.09 (1c) (a) 3., 4., 5. and 6., 138.09 (1c) (b), 138.09 (1g) (a), (b), (d), (e), (f), (g), (h) and (i), 138.09 (1m) (b) 2. c., 138.09 (1m) (d) and (e), 138.09 (3) (cm), 138.09 (3) (e) 3., 138.09 (3) (g), 138.09 (4) (a) 4., 138.09 (4) (e), 138.12 (1) (cm) and (dm), 138.12 (3) (d) 2. c., 138.12 (3) (f), (g) and (h), 138.12 (5r), 138.14 (1) (br), (jm) and (m), 138.14 (4) (a) 1g., 1m. and 1r., 138.14 (4) (a) 2. c., 138.14 (15) (c), 218.0101 (24m) and (37m), 218.0114 (4g) and (4m), 218.0114 (17) (b), 218.0114 (21g) (b) 3., 218.0114 (25), 218.0161 (2), 218.02 (1) (e) and (f), 218.02 (2) (a) 2. c., 218.02 (2) (d), (e) and (f), 218.02 (6) (a) 5., 218.02 (9) (d), 218.04 (1) (b) 2. and 3., 218.04 (1) (em) and (h), 218.04 (3) (a) 1g., 1m. and 1r., 218.04 (3) (a) 2. c., 218.04 (4) (ap) and (c), 218.04 (5) (a) 6., 218.04 (9), 218.04 (13) (b), 218.05 (1) (e) and (f), 218.05 (3) (am) 2. c., 218.05 (3) (d), (e) and (f), 218.05 (12) (a) 4., 218.05 (12) (f), 224.35 (1g), 224.35 (1m) (bm), 224.35 (1r), (6), (7) and (8), 224.72 (2) (c) 2. c. and 224.725 (2) (b) 1. c. of the statutes; Relating to: the licensing and regulation by the Department of Financial Institutions of consumer lenders, payday lenders, money transmitters, sales finance companies, collection agencies, mortgage bankers and mortgage brokers, adjustment service companies, community currency exchanges, and insurance premium finance companies; the Nationwide Multistate Licensing System and Registry; modifying and repealing rules promulgated by the Department of Financial Institutions; and granting rule-making authority. (FE)

