Montgomery County Council Meets on Nov. 14 at 9 a.m. to Review the Fairland and Briggs Chaney Master Plan

MARYLAND, November 14 - For Immediate Release: Monday, November 13, 2023

Also on Nov. 14: Bill 42-23, Menstrual Products in Public Restrooms, is scheduled for introduction which would require places of public accommodation to provide menstrual products at no charge in certain public restrooms

The Montgomery County Council will meet on Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 9 a.m. The meeting will begin with two proclamation presentations. The first, will recognize Small Business Saturday, led by Councilmember Marilyn Balcombe. The second will recognize the retirement of the Mayor of Rockville Bridget Newton and will be led by Councilmembers Sidney Katz and Kate Stewart.

More detail on each agenda item is provided below.

District Council Session

Fairland and Briggs Chaney Master Plan

Review: The Council will review the Fairland and Briggs Chaney Master Plan. The plan is an update to a portion of the 1997 Fairland Master Plan and would establish a clear vision for an equitable, just and prosperous future for the Fairland community, mirroring the County’s long-term priorities, which includes a vibrant economy, equity for all residents and a healthy environment. After four committee meetings and a Council public hearing at the East County Community Recreation Center, the Planning, Housing and Parks (PHP) Committee recommends enactment with amendments.

The master plan boundary consists primarily of property and neighborhoods of Fairland and Briggs Chaney along the U.S. 29 Corridor near Paint Branch on the south and toward Greencastle Road on the north. The update will examine and provide policies and recommendations on existing and future land uses and zoning, housing inventory and needs, transportation systems, historic preservation opportunities, area park facilities and the environment.

Legislative Session

Expedited Bill 41-23, Fire and Rescue Services - Length of Service Awards Program for Volunteers – Amendments

Introduction: The Council is expected to introduce Expedited Bill 41-23, Fire and Rescue Services - Length of Service Awards Program for Volunteers – Amendments, which would increase the amount of the length of service benefits to certain local fire and rescue department volunteers. The lead sponsor is Council President Glass, at the request of the County Executive. A public hearing is scheduled for Dec. 5, 2023.

Bill 42-23, Health and Sanitation - Menstrual Products in Public Restrooms - Required

Introduction: Lead sponsor Councilmember Will Jawando is expected to introduce Bill 42-23, Health and Sanitation - Menstrual Products in Public Restrooms – Required, which would require places of public accommodation to provide menstrual products in certain public restrooms at no charge to users. Places of public accommodation include, but aren’t limited to, restaurants, hotels, hospitals, retail establishments, theatres and places of public assembly and entertainment. A companion Board of Health resolution would adopt the requirements of the bill as a Board of Health regulation. A public hearing is scheduled for Dec. 5, 2023.

Expedited Bill 39-23, OPT/SLT Bargaining Units - Pension Multipliers - Corrections for Group E and J Members

Vote expected: The Council is expected to vote on Expedited Bill 39-23, OPT/SLT - Pension Multiplier Corrections for Group E and J Members. Expedited Bill 39-23 would amend Group E and Group J pension multipliers to correct a drafting error, implement bargained terms regarding the multipliers, and generally amend pension and retirement laws. The lead sponsor is Council President Glass, at the request of the County Executive. Group E is the retirement plan for sworn deputy sheriffs and uniformed correctional officers. Group J is the retirement plan for public safety correctional staff.

Council Sitting as the Board of Health

Resolution to adopt Bill 42-23 – Health and Sanitation – Menstrual Products in Public Restrooms – Required as a Board of Health Regulation

Introduction: Councilmember Jawando is expected to introduce a resolution to adopt Bill 42-23, Health and Sanitation - Menstrual Products in Public Restrooms - Required, as a Board of Health Regulation. A public hearing is scheduled for Dec. 5, 2023.

Consent Calendar

Each item on the Council’s Consent Calendar can be found on the Council agenda for Tuesday, Nov. 14, which is available on the Council website.

Lunch with the Maryland Association of Counties

At 12 p.m., the Council will host a lunch with the Maryland Association of Counties (MACo).

Public Hearings

Unless otherwise noted, the Council will hold the following hybrid public hearings at 1:30 p.m. Residents can visit the Council website to learn about the multiple ways to provide testimony.

Supplemental Appropriation #24-11 to the County Government's FY24 Capital Budget and Amendment to the FY23-28 Capital Improvements Program (CIP), Montgomery County Government, Department of General Services, Energy Conservation (No. P507834), $861,844

Supplemental Appropriation #24-12 to the County Government's FY24 Capital Budget and Amendment to the FY23-28 Capital Improvements Program (CIP), Montgomery County Government, Department of General Services, Exelon-Pepco Merger Fund (No. P362105), $504,662

State Legislative Priorities Letter

Update: The Office of Intergovernmental Relations, led by Melanie Wenger, will provide an update on the County’s State Legislative Priorities Letter and review local and bi-county bills.

Executive Director Recruitment Committee, Proposed Closed Session: At 3 p.m. the ad hoc Executive Director Recruitment Committee intends to meet in closed session to discuss the appointment, employment, assignment, promotion, discipline, demotion, compensation, removal, resignation or performance evaluation of appointees, employees or officials over whom it has jurisdiction, under Maryland Code, General Provisions Article §3-305(b)(1)(i); and to discuss, before a contract is awarded, a matter directly related to a negotiating strategy or the contents of a bid or proposal under Maryland Code, General Provisions Article §3-305(b)(14). The topics will be the appointment of an employee over whom the Council has jurisdiction.

The purpose of this ad hoc Council committee is to evaluate the role and responsibilities of the Council's executive director position and make decisions about the recruitment process. The work of this temporary committee coincides with Council Executive Director Marlene Michaelson's decision to leave her post in February 2024.

