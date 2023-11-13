Request for Qualifications and Quotations to produce Introduction to Case Management Training Series

The Washington State Department of Commerce hereafter called “COMMERCE,” is initiating this Request for Qualifications and Quotes (RFQQ) to solicit proposals from those interested in participating in a project to develop curriculum and deliver a 15 module, pre-recorded, self-paced case management training series to Balance of State grantees, working with individuals experiencing homelessness.

Responses are due by January 10, 2024 5:00 PM PST. Please contact Alexa Price at Alexa.Price@Commerce.com for more information.