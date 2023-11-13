Updated with a Map TRAFFIC ADVISORY: First Amendment Activity

On Tuesday, November 14, 2023, First Amendment demonstrations will take place in the District of Columbia. In conjunction with these events, there will be parking restrictions and potential street closures that motorists should take into consideration.

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking beginning on Monday, November 13, 2023 at 9:00 p.m. until Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:00 p.m.:

7 th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

3 rd Street form Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

Maryland Avenue from Independence Avenue to 3rd Street, SW

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from approximately 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.:

6 th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

Madison Drive from 4 th Street to 14 th Street, NW

Jefferson Drive from 4 th Street to 14 th Street, SW

Constitution Avenue from 6 th Street to 15 th Street, NW

Independence Avenue from 3rd Street to 14th Street, SW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Monday, November 13, 2023 at 6:00 a.m. until Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 5:00 a.m.:

4th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Monday, November 13, 2023 at 9:30 p.m. until Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:00 p.m.:

7th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.:

3 rd Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

Madison Drive from 4 th Street to 14 th Street, NW

Jefferson Drive from 4 th Street to 14 th Street, SW

Maryland Avenue from Independence Avenue to 3 rd Street, SW

12 th Street Tunnel

Inbound 14th Street from 14th Street to Independence Avenue, SW

Motorists should expect intermittent closures in the following areas from approximately 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The decision to close any roadway will be based upon public safety.

14 th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

Independence Avenue from 3 rd Street to 14 th Street, SW

Constitution Avenue from Pennsylvania Avenue to 17 th Street, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 15th Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.