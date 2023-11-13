NE Shooting Leaves Man Dead, Another Injured

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch are investigating a shooting that killed a man and left another critically injured in Northeast, D.C.

On November 12, 2023, at approximately 10:06 p.m., Fifth District officers responded to the 1500 block of F Street Northeast, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located two men inside of a residence suffering from gunshot wound injuries. One man died at the scene, and the other was transported to a local hospital where he is in critical condition.

The victim has been identified as 31-year-old Leon Carter, of Northeast, DC.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

CCN: 23186040