Man Arrested After Shooting in Northwest

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District announce a man has been arrested for a shooting that occurred on Saturday, November 11, 2023, in the 400 block of 2nd Street, Northwest.

At approximately 11:37 am, two men were involved in an argument while inside of a building. During the argument, the suspect shot at the victim and then fled the scene. The victim was not injured. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

The suspect identified as 28-year-old Jose David Zuniga Arteaga of no fixed address was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

