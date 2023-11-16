RISK MANAGEMENT LEADER ANGELA VOVOU AWARDED THE DCRO INSTITUTE CERTIFICATE IN RISK GOVERNANCE®
Angela brings a dedication to learning and an enthusiasm for managing and governing risk well that will greatly benefit all who work with her.”GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and C-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance® to Angela Vovou of Limassol, Cyprus.
— David R. Koenig, President and CEO of The DCRO Institute
Angela is the head of risk management for Paycomcy Limited ("PayCy”), a Cyprus-licensed payment institution. Prior to her role with PayCy, she served as the Head of Compliance/Global Risk and Payment Operations for a group of companies holding securities dealers’ licenses in various jurisdictions. She also has over ten years of experience in the banking sector and spent a significant portion of her career working in a systemic European Bank in Cyprus. Angela earned her M.A. in International Political Economy and Development from Fordham University with a specialization in International Finance & Banking and her BBA in Corporate Finance from Queens College. She is a member of the current guided study cohort through the Board Members’ Course on Risk®.
"I’ve enjoyed my conversations with Angela very much," said David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "She brings a dedication to learning and an enthusiasm for managing and governing risk well that will greatly benefit all who work with her."
The Certificate in Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk® - an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, C-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else.
“I’ve enjoyed enhancing my knowledge of risk management and the perspective of notable leading experts in the field of risk governance from all over the world,” said Ms. Vovou. “Being a professional whose suitability is continuously assessed by the Central Bank of Cyprus and having a crucial role in my company, the need to keep up to speed and be amongst the top of my league is my top priority. DCRO Institute Certificate in Risk Governance ticks all boxes,” she continued.
The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance® program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org.
About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentialing. We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit peer collaboration among board members and C-Suite executives from around the world. The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation, the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance℠. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking.℠ Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
