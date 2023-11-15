DR. ILONA NIEMI AWARDED THE DCRO INSTITUTE CERTIFICATE IN RISK GOVERNANCE®
When you speak with Ilona, you quickly understand the global perspective she brings to her work, along with the highest commitment to excellence. We’re thrilled she is among our credential holders.”GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and C-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance® to Dr. Ilona Niemi of Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
Ilona is a globally experienced Chief Compliance Officer (CCO) in financial services, with her most recent roles as Group CCO at Co-operators and CCO at Zurich Insurance in Canada. She began her career in global compliance, and public affairs at Zurich Insurance Group in Switzerland, as well as in consulting in Europe and North America. Ilona serves on various advisory boards and organizations, including her co-chair role of industry groups at WomenExecs on Boards, the advisory council for the Ted Rogers School of Management Law and Business Program, and the advisory board and faculty for the Osgoode Hall Law School Regulatory Compliance Management Program. She has a PhD and MA in International Relations from Ludwig-Maximilians University, a Master in Policy Management from Georgetown University, and certificates in Women on Boards from Harvard Business School, Finance and Accounting for Non-Financial Executives from Columbia Business School, ESG from Competent Boards, and an IAPP fellowship in information privacy. Ilona is the author of the book "EU Council Presidency in an Enlarged European Union" and is actively publishing and speaking on boards, compliance and ethics.
"Ilona is a very impressive person," said David R. Koenig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "When you speak with her, you quickly understand the global perspective she brings to her work along with the highest commitment to excellence. We’re very pleased to count her among our credential holders."
The Certificate in Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk® - an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, C-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else.
“This program presents a holistic view of risk governance and a truly global perspective, which is critical in an interconnected world,” said Dr. Niemi.
The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance® program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org.
About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentialing. We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit peer collaboration among board members and C-Suite executives from around the world. The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation, the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance℠. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking.℠ Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
