TrueBridge Loans LLC Launches Groundbreaking Hard Money Loan Services in Thousand Oaks CA and all of California
Our ability to swiftly close loans stand as a testament to our dedication to clients and industry expertise.”THOUSAND OAKS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TrueBridge Loans LLC, a dynamic and innovative bridge loans company, is thrilled to announce its entry into the vibrant financial landscape of Thousand Oaks, CA. Building upon a legacy of excellence and a commitment to unparalleled customer service, TrueBridge Loans LLC is set to redefine the bridge loan industry with its cutting-edge solutions and a brand new online platform, www.TrueBridgeLoans.com.
As the real estate market in Southern California continues to evolve, TrueBridge Loans LLC recognizes the surging demand for bridge loans. These short-term financial instruments serve as a pivotal tool for homeowners and property investors, bridging the gap between the sale of existing properties and the acquisition of new ones. The company's President, Zachary Nissim, highlighted the increasing need for swift and quality bridge loans, citing the robust housing market and evolving investment landscape as contributing factors.
"Our team at TrueBridge Loans LLC has seen a notable uptick in demand for efficient and rapid bridge loans and approvals. “Our ability to swiftly close loans stand as a testament to our dedication to clients and industry expertise," remarked Nissim. "We're committed to serving both our Bridge Loan Investors and Hard Money Loan borrowers with seamless financing solutions, irrespective of market variables."
TrueBridge Loans LLC prides itself on agile financial solutions, exemplified by recent successful transactions facilitating immediate financial support to diverse borrowers within exceptionally short timeframes:
Recent Transactions:
• A swift $1,400,000 2nd TD loan for a Studio City SFR, providing working capital for a furniture business and cash for a real estate acquisition within 12 days.
• A $665,000 1st TD Cash Out Bridge Loan in Lake Forrest, CA, arranging financing in just 11 days, paying off two maturing notes, and enabling property repairs for a profitable sale.
• A $1,668,750 1st TD Bridge Loan Purchase in Woodland Hills, CA, securing financing within 6 days to salvage a time-sensitive property purchase.
These transactions were executed within an impressive 5–15-day window, all without the need for appraisals or third-party reports, showcasing TrueBridge Loans LLC's rapid and efficient approach.
The company's core principles revolve around a relationship-based service model rather than purely transactional approaches, focusing on the unique needs of each client. True Bridge Loans Inc. specializes in tailoring creative loan solutions to help real estate investors and business owners capitalize on time-sensitive opportunities, priding itself on white-glove service and attention to detail.
About TrueBridge Loans LLC
Company Bio:
Obtaining financing can be a difficult task, especially when traditional lenders have strict underwriting guidelines. TrueBridge Loans specializes in creative loan solutions to help real estate investors and business owners capitalize on time sensitive opportunities that suddenly arise. Our approach is relationship-based rather than transactional, understanding the unique requirements of each client, and tailoring our services to meet their specified needs. We pride ourselves on a white-glove service, understanding and paying close attention to each detail for all our client’s transactions.
1. Expertise and Experience: With years of experience in the hard money lending industry, we’ve honed our skills and knowledge to become experts in the field. Our team of professionals understand the complexities of real estate investments and the need for flexible financing solutions. You can rely on our expertise to navigate the intricacies of each deal and provide valuable guidance.
2. Quick and Reliable Funding: We pride ourselves on our ability to provide fast and reliable funding to our clients. Every second matters in a real estate transaction, which is why we recognize the importance of a streamlined process. We have developed efficient systems and a responsive team to ensure that your deals receive prompt attention, with funding delivered in a timely manner.
3. Transparent and Open Communication: Communication is the cornerstone of a successful partnership. We believe in transparent and open dialogue throughout the loan process. We keep you and your clients informed at every stage, providing clear and concise updates. Our team is readily available to address any questions or concerns, ensuring a smooth and efficient experience.
About Zachary Nissim, President of TrueBridge Loans LLC
Having been involved in the structuring of more than $100 million of private debt transactions, with a strong emphasis on residential and commercial bridge loans, Zach Nissim is well versed in unconventional financing needs for his clients. He is responsible for day-to-day operations as well as underwriting, origination, and investor relations. Zach has a passion for helping real estate investors grow their dreams and continues to build long lasting relationships with brokers and lenders.
Mr. Nissim earned his BS in Real Estate and Development from the University of California, San Diego and is a licensed California Real Estate Broker.
When Zach is not in the office, you can find him on the golf course, where he enjoys challenging himself to one day become a scratch golfer. He also enjoys snowboarding, fishing, and traveling around the world.
