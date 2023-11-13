Opinion | Judge Abby Abinanti: Culture is how we heal from generations of violence

Californians are living amid a crisis of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women – with at least 40% of deaths being connected to domestic violence or intimate partner violence. November is Native American Heritage Month so everyone should reflect on the impacts of domestic violence on our communities and what we can do to better support people experiencing violence.
Judge Abby Abinanti: Culture is how we heal from generations of violence
