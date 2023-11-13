Public input meeting for proposed improvements on ND 23 scheduled next week

BISMARCK, N.D. – A public input meeting to be held on Monday, Nov. 20, to discuss proposed improvements to North Dakota Highway 23 through Four Bears Village. The meeting will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. central time at the Johnny Bird Veterans Memorial Community Building in New Town.



The meeting will utilize an open house format with a formal presentation at 6 p.m. A virtual, pre-recorded, presentation and other materials will be available on the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) website at www.dot.nd.gov, click "Public Meetings" under Quick Links.



The project consists of completing pavement marking, sidewalk installation, and lighting. The project may require temporary right-of-way. No closures or detours are expected.



The public input meeting will provide opportunity for public input. Gayle Cox with Brosz Engineering will be presenting for this meeting.



If unable to attend the meeting, written statements or comments about this project must be postmarked or emailed by Dec. 5, 2023, to Gayle Cox, Brosz Engineering, Inc., PO Box 551, Watford City, ND 58854, or email gaylec@broszeng.com, with “Public Input Meeting–PCN 23672” in the letter heading or email subject.



The NDDOT will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide:



an accessible accommodation for people with disabilities,

language interpretation for people with limited English proficiency (LEP), and

translations of written material necessary to access NDDOT programs and information.

To request accommodations, contact Heather Christianson, Civil Rights Division, NDDOT, at 701‑328‑2978 or civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.



MEDIA CONTACT:



David Finley

drfinley@nd.gov

701-328-4444

