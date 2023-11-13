A Salute to Service: Wyoming hosts Wreaths Across America ceremony at State Capitol

The Wyoming Veterans Commission extends a warm invitation to veterans and the public to participate in a ceremony dedicated to Wyoming’s state remembrance wreath. Scheduled for Monday, Dec. 11, at the Wyoming State Capitol, this event is part of the renowned “Wreaths Across America” program. This heartfelt initiative pays tribute to veterans and active military members during the holiday season. The ceremony begins at 1 p.m.

The Wyoming Veterans Commission is hosting this special event, with distinguished speakers including Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon and Wyoming National Guard Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Greg Porter.

The roots of the tradition of donated wreaths trace back to 1992 in Harrington, Maine, where the Worcester Wreath Company generously contributed surplus wreaths to adorn the graves at Arlington National Cemetery. Fast forward to today, and the movement has garnered the support of over 2 million volunteers and backers who unite to place millions of veteran wreaths on headstones at more than 4,000 participating locations nationwide. This symbolic gesture honors the service and sacrifices made by countless individuals for the sake of our freedoms.

In keeping with tradition, wreaths are donated for special ceremonies at each State Capitol, accompanied by a grand 38-inch ceremonial wreath destined for our Nation’s Capitol. The Worcester Wreath Company in Maine crafts each wreath with care and compassion.

This annual event aligns with the WAA mission of “Remember. Honor. Teach.” The overarching goal is to ensure that the memory of those who have served and continue to serve our nation endures. The remembrance wreath will take its place in the Capitol rotunda, serving as a poignant symbol throughout the holiday season.

For any additional information about the ceremony, please don’t hesitate to contact the Wyoming Veterans Commission at 307-777-8152.

Looking ahead, National Wreaths Across America Day falls on Dec. 16. To delve deeper into the nationwide efforts of this impactful initiative, interested individuals can visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.