Photo Release: Commissioner Jett Speaks at MinnSPRA Fall Conference (11/9/23)

MINNEAPOLIS – Commissioner Willie Jett addressed the fall conference of the Minnesota School Public Relations Association (MinnSPRA) where he spoke about the value of effective communications.

He discussed a number of new initiatives passed during the 2023 legislative session as well as the need to continually focus on the needs of students.

Commissioner Willie Jett speaks at the MinnSPRA conference.

Commissioner Jett visits with Tami DeLand, Communications Director at St. Cloud Schools.

Commissioner Willie Jett with Tami DeLand from St. Cloud Area Schools, Rachel Hicks from St. Louis Park Public Schools, and Toya Downey, from Robbinsdale Area Public Schools.

