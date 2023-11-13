Submit Release
Photo Release: Commissioner Jett Speaks at MinnSPRA Fall Conference (11/9/23)

MINNEAPOLIS – Commissioner Willie Jett addressed the fall conference of the Minnesota School Public Relations Association (MinnSPRA) where he spoke about the value of effective communications.

He discussed a number of new initiatives passed during the 2023 legislative session as well as the need to continually focus on the needs of students.

Commissioner Jett speaks at a podium in front of a crowd seated at tables

Commissioner Willie Jett speaks at the MinnSPRA conference. 

Commissioner Willie Jett visits with Tami DeLand, Communications Director at St. Cloud Schools

Commissioner Jett visits with Tami DeLand, Communications Director at St. Cloud Schools. 

Commissioner Willie Jett stands in a group with three women

Commissioner Willie Jett  with Tami DeLand from St. Cloud Area Schools, Rachel Hicks from St. Louis Park Public Schools, and Toya Downey, from Robbinsdale Area Public Schools.

The Minnesota Department of Education provides an excellent education for Minnesota students by striving for excellence, equity and opportunity. The agency focuses on closing the achievement gap, supporting high-quality teaching, using innovative strategies to improve educational outcomes, and ensuring all students graduate from high school well-prepared for college, career and life. The Minnesota Department of Education develops, builds and maintains collaborative relationships with schools, districts, libraries and other stakeholders through a wide variety of advisory boards, councils and committees.

