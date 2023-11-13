Photo Release: Commissioner Jett Addresses MREA Awards Banquet (11/13/23)

MINNEAPOLIS – Commissioner Willie Jett addressed attendees at the Minnesota Rural Education Association (MREA) Awards Banquet Sunday where he spoke about the dedication of educators.

The Awards Banquet is part of the MREA Greater Education Summit, and Commissioner Jett helped to recognize the two programs honored for Innovation Program and the four honorees for Educator of Excellence, as well as the National Rural Teacher of the Year, Jenny Maras.

Commissioner Willie Jett speaks at the MREA Awards Banquet.

Commissioner Willie Jett speaks at the MREA Awards Banquet with MREA Executive Director Bob Indihar and MREA Board Member Michelle Rinke Koch.

Commissioner Willie Jett helped to honor award winners, including educators from the Kasson-Mantorville School District, who were honored for their Nature-Based Kindergarten program.

Commissioner Willie Jett connects with college students attending the summit.

