NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND BOARD CHAIR ROSIE BICHARD AWARDED THE DCRO INSTITUTE CERTIFICATE IN RISK GOVERNANCE®
Rosie is simply an impressive person and board member. She brings deep intelligence and experience to complex subjects that boards must embrace.”GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and C-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance® to Rosie Bichard of London, England.
— David R. Koenig, President and CEO of The DCRO Institute
Rosie is a Non-Executive Director at UBS Asset Management Funds in London and chairs the UBS AM UK Audit Committee. She also serves as a member of the Independent Governance Committee of Royal London, providing oversight of a workplace pension business with nearly 2 million customers. She has a long executive history in equity analysis and portfolio management for companies including Newton Investment Management, Deutsche Asset Management, and Lofoten Asset Management, and is a former advisory board member for Mill Road Capital. In volunteer roles, she is the co-Chair of WomenExecs on Boards, a global network of over 300 women who have graduated from Harvard Business School’s board governance programs. She is the Chair of the Advisory Board of Oxfam’s Enterprise Development Program, focused on women’s economic empowerment in rural enterprises. Rosie is also the Audit Chair for the Salvation Army’s international arm. She earned her MA in Modern Languages from the University of Cambridge and is a graduate of the Harvard Women on Boards program and a holder of its Corporate Director Certificate.
"Rosie is simply an impressive person and board member," said David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "She brings deep intelligence and experience to complex subjects that boards must embrace, along with a commitment to service in both for-profit and non-profit realms. It has been a great pleasure to get to know her and to welcome her to our global alumni club!"
The Certificate in Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk® - an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, C-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else.
“This was an excellent, wide-ranging, and thought-provoking course designed to improve our governance of all aspects of risk and, ultimately, become better board members,” said Ms. Bichard. “The DCRO Institute’s focus on concepts such as maximising value creation and increasing trust, rather than purely on the downside aspects of risk, leads to better conversations. I will have plenty of practical knowledge from the course to take back to my boards. Lastly, I truly appreciated the opportunity to take part in live training sessions with fellow WEoB members led by David Koenig, which really brought the material to life,” she continued.
The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance® program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org.
Read testimonials about the program at www.dcroi.org/testimonials.
About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentialing. We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit peer collaboration among board members and C-Suite executives from around the world. The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation, the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance℠. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking.℠ Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at david.koenig@dcroi.org.
David R. Koenig
The DCRO Institute
+1 612-286-1776
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Learn more about the Certificate in Risk Governance® program