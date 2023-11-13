Public Hearing on Bill B25-0422, B25-0425, B25-0421, and B25-0435
Public Hearing on
B25-0422, the “Automated Traffic Enforcement Effectiveness (‘ATE’) Amendment Act of 2023”
B25-0425, the “Strengthening Traffic Enforcement, Education, and Responsibility (‘STEER’) Amendment Act of 2023”
B25-0421, the “License Suspension Reform Amendment Act of 2023”
B25-0435, “Fraudulent Vehicle Tag Enforcement Amendment Act of 2023”
Testimony of
Sharon Kershbaum, Interim Director, District Department of Transportation
Before the
Committee on Transportation and the Environment
The Honorable Charles Allen, Chairperson
&
Committee on Public Works & Operations
The Honorable Brianne Nadeau, Chairperson
Council of the District of Columbia
Wednesday, November 1, 2023
10:30 a.m.
John A. Wilson Building
1350 Pennsylvania Avenue, N.W.
Room 500
Washington, D.C. 20004