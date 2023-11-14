Florida Groves Music Festival Announces Vibrant and Diverse 2024 Lineup

Florida Groves announces its 2024 lineup, bringing global talent to Orlando while staying true to the festival's core values of Music, Art, and Freedom.

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Florida Groves Music Festival returns on Saturday, April 13th, and Sunday, April 14th, 2024, at the Central Florida Fairgrounds for the third consecutive year. This annual celebration blends cultures, communities, and artistic diversity for a one-of-a-kind experience at the scenic Lawne Lake, just a 10-minute drive from Downtown Orlando.

This year's lineup features several new genres while uniting artists from across the globe. The headliners, German duo Milky Chance and the soulful Michael Franti & Spearhead, promise a fusion of funk, rock, reggae and electronic vibes.

Other acts, including Tribal Seeds, Atmosphere, Two Feet, Boogie T.Rio, Manic Focus, and The Elovaters will add to the diversity. Additionally, 53 Thieves, Passafire, Shwayze, Tropidelic, Cas Haley, and numerous other reggae, jazz, and funk artists will grace the stages, ensuring a rich and unforgettable musical experience for all attendees. The festival venue offers a unique setting with a massive main stage overlooking the lake, and a second stage that has moved to a shaded pavilion for added comfort.

In addition to the incredible musical lineup, Florida Groves Music Festival is proud to host an array of live art installations and the East Coast’s largest on-site glass-blowing demonstration, enhancing the festival's immersive experience.

"We stand firmly upon three pillars: Music, Art, and Freedom. Our mission is to create a seamless fusion of these pillars, creating an annual celebration that pulses with the rhythm of diverse melodies, showcases the brilliance of artistic expression and innovation, and champions the essence of freedom in all its forms," said the festival organizers.

Other festival highlights include a tattoo convention with 25+ artists, a skateboarding infusion in the Skate Grove, pickleball courts, a cannabis convention, and eco-conscious partnerships to minimize the festival's ecological footprint. The event also features a vibrant marketplace showcasing innovative, creative, and like-minded brands.

Tickets for the 2024 Florida Groves Music Festival will be available to the public on November 16th at 10 am EST on FLORIDAGROVES.COM, so mark your calendars and secure a spot for this unforgettable event. For those who missed the sold-out loyalty sale, be sure to subscribe to the newsletter for future updates.

Now is the time to start planning your travel to the festival, with hotel options available on the ticket page. The festival is conveniently located just a short 25-minute drive from Orlando International Airport (MCO), ensuring stress-free arrivals for out-of-town visitors.

Florida Groves Music Festival is a unique event, offering a diverse and eclectic experience that is sure to leave a lasting impression on the community. For more information, visit FLORIDAGROVES.COM.

Get ready for the magic of Florida Groves in 2024!

Stay updated on the latest festival news and exciting announcements by following Florida Groves Music Festival on social media.