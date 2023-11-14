DASH Carolina Wins Gold for Best Real Estate Team
Raleigh’s Best has selected DASH Carolina as its top real estate firm for 2023.RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DASH Carolina, a leading real estate firm in North Carolina, has been recognized as the top real estate team in Raleigh, NC, by Raleigh’s Best—an annual special advertising feature in the renowned News & Observer, the largest newspaper in the state. Raleigh’s Best adds to DASH Carolina’s impressive reputation as the gold standard of real estate for The Triangle.
It’s no surprise that DASH Carolina is Raleigh's Best's top choice for real estate firms. DASH sells one home every seven hours of every day, of every week, of every month, of this year! They are the number one five-star Google-reviewed brokerage in The Triangle as well as the number one Zillow reviewed real estate team in North Carolina.
DASH Carolina’s incredible success has stemmed from the strength of their simple philosophies:
- Every house is the RIGHT house for clients at the RIGHT price.
- Every house is the WRONG house for clients at the WRONG price.
- DASH Carolina clients make money when they buy a house, not when they sell it!
- There is NO such thing as a once-in-a-lifetime deal...there will always be another one.
- DASH Carolina will work tirelessly for their clients. Those aren't empty words, Dash Carolina promises.
DASH Carolina is pleased to be honored by this prestigious recognition from Raleigh’s Best.
About the Company:
From 2016, DASH Carolina has been on a mission to offer a better way to real estate. They operate on several philosophies, including every house is the right house at the right price and every house is the wrong house at the wrong price. They are committed to finding the perfect fit for any customer with a promise that they will work tirelessly and diligently to do so. With exceptional real estate agents with 5-star reviews and a streamlined process for clients, DASH Carolina works hard to help the home buying process be as seamless and stress-free as possible.
Quentin Dane
DASH Carolina
+1 984-205-2279
info@dashnc.com