Rescued from Foreclosure: Gary Hytrek's Success Story with Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates
Gary's journey of overcoming foreclosure, Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates and the California Mortgage Relief Fund step in to safeguard homeownership.LANCASTER, CA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gary Hytrek, a homeowner facing the daunting prospect of foreclosure, has successfully emerged from financial turmoil thanks to the intervention of Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates (N.A.C.A). With 16 months behind on his mortgage, a delinquent amount of $22,404.89, and a monthly payment of $1,292.68 at an interest rate of 6.125%, Gary was on the brink of selling his home.
Frustrated and desperate, Gary's fortunes changed when he received a flyer from Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates, boasting a stellar 5-star rating and an A+ Better Business Bureau (BBB) accreditation. Intrigued by the success stories and positive reviews, Gary reached out to N.A.C.A for assistance.
Recognizing the urgency of Gary's situation, a dedicated and experienced volunteer advocate from N.A.C.A promptly gathered all the necessary documents and submitted a comprehensive loss mitigation package to the lender. The advocate demanded the cancellation of the impending foreclosure, utilizing N.A.C.A's expertise to navigate the complex process.
Adding to the list of aids, Gary became a recipient of the California Mortgage Relief Fund, which facilitated the payoff of his delinquent amount. This crucial support allowed him to retain ownership of his home, sparing him from the distressing prospect of selling his cherished property to settle the loan.
Gary expresses his profound gratitude for the exceptional service provided by Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates. "I was about to lose my home, and N.A.C.A Law came to my rescue. Their team's efficiency and dedication not only saved my house but also provided a lifeline during a challenging time," said Gary.
Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates is renowned for its commitment to assisting individuals facing mortgage challenges, backed by a team of professionals and volunteers dedicated to ensuring fair and just outcomes for homeowners.
