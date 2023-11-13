Celestica to Hold a Virtual Investor Meeting on November 29

Submit Release
TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celestica Inc. (NYSE, TSX: CLS), a leader in design, manufacturing, hardware platform and supply chain solutions for the world's most innovative companies, today announced it will hold a virtual investor meeting on Wednesday, November 29 at 1:00pm ET. During the meeting, Celestica’s management will provide an overview of the business outlook and growth opportunities in its Advanced Technology Solutions and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments, and details on its near-term and long-term financial outlook.

Participants are invited to join the live webcast

a recorded webcast will be available approximately two hours after completion of the call for 12 months.

About Celestica

Celestica enables the world's best brands. Through our recognized customer-centric approach, we partner with leading companies in Aerospace and Defense, Communications, Enterprise, HealthTech, Industrial, and Capital Equipment to deliver solutions for their most complex challenges. As a leader in design, manufacturing, hardware platform and supply chain solutions, Celestica brings global expertise and insight at every stage of product development - from the drawing board to full-scale production and after-market services. With talented teams across North America, Europe and Asia, we imagine, develop and deliver a better future with our customers.


Contacts: 
Celestica Global Communications 
(416) 448-2200
media@celestica.com 

Celestica Investor Relations
(416) 448-2211
clsir@celestica.com

