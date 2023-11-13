Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,639 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 455,468 in the last 365 days.

Southland Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results

GRAPEVINE, Texas, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southland Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: SLND and SLND WS) (“Southland”), a leading provider of specialized infrastructure construction services, today announced financial results for quarter ended September 30, 2023.

  • Revenue of $312 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, down 6.8% from $335 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.
  • Gross profit of $30 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared to $62 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.
  • Net income attributable to stockholders of $4 million, or $0.08 per diluted share for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared to a net income attributable to stockholders of $35 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.
  • EBITDA of $22 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared to $60 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.
  • Backlog of $2.54 billion, up 7% compared to $2.37 billion as of September 30, 2022.

Southland’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Frank Renda, said, “This quarter’s results demonstrate positive contribution from recently awarded work in both our Civil and Transportation segments. While consolidated revenues declined this quarter compared to the same period last year, our core business delivered strong margins, offset by certain legacy projects as we work through completing lower margin backlog from prior years. We continue to see elevated bidding opportunities which we expect to carry into 2024 as funds from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) are allocated towards critical infrastructure projects across the country.”

2023 Third Quarter Results

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)

           
  Three Months Ended
(Amounts in thousands) September 30, 2023   September 30, 2022
Revenue $ 312,472     $ 335,125  
Cost of construction   282,943       272,715  
Gross profit   29,529       62,410  
Selling, general, and administrative expenses   15,247       15,606  
Operating income   14,282       46,804  
Loss on investments, net   (21 )     (100 )
Other income, net   2,151       2,292  
Interest expense   (6,231 )     (2,285 )
Income before income taxes   10,181       46,711  
Income tax expense   5,390       10,588  
Net income   4,791       36,123  
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests   991       924  
Net income attributable to Southland Stockholders $ 3,800     $ 35,199  
           
Net income per share attributable to common stockholders          
Basic(1) $ 0.08        
Diluted(1) $ 0.08        
Weighted average shares outstanding          
Basic(1)   47,856,114        
Diluted(1)   47,872,042        


(1)   The structure of Southland’s historical common equity structure was in the form of membership percentages and no shares were issued. As such, reporting periods prior to the three months ended March 31, 2023 will not present share or per share data.
     

Revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2023, was $312.5 million, a decrease of $22.7 million, or 6.8%, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2022.

Gross profit for the three months ended September 30, 2023, was $29.5 million, a decrease of $32.9 million, or 52.7%, compared to gross profit of $62.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022. Our gross profit margin decreased from 18.6% to 9.5% for the three months ended September 30, 2023 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2022.

Selling, general, and administrative costs for the three months ended September 30, 2023 were $15.2 million, a decrease of $0.4 million, or 2.3%, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2022. Selling, general, and administrative costs as a percent of revenue were 4.9% for the three months ended September 30, 2023 compared to 4.7% for the three months ended September 30, 2022.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)

           
  Nine Months Ended
(Amounts in thousands) September 30, 2023   September 30, 2022
Revenue $ 844,228     $ 866,627  
Cost of construction   829,550       761,549  
Gross profit   14,678       105,078  
Selling, general, and administrative expenses   47,266       43,395  
Operating income (loss)   (32,588 )     61,683  
Loss on investments, net   (3 )     (79 )
Other income, net   23,559       936  
Interest expense   (13,790 )     (6,317 )
Income (loss) before income taxes   (22,822 )     56,223  
Income tax expense (benefit)   (11,446 )     13,745  
Net income (loss)   (11,376 )     42,478  
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests   2,314       1,474  
Net income (loss) attributable to Southland Stockholders $ (13,690 )   $ 41,004  
           
Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders          
Basic(1) $ (0.29 )      
Diluted(1) $ (0.29 )      
Weighted average shares outstanding          
Basic(1)   46,771,938        
Diluted(1)   46,771,938        


(1)   The structure of Southland’s historical common equity structure was in the form of membership percentages and no shares were issued. As such, reporting periods prior to the three months ended March 31, 2023 will not present share or per share data. Basic net loss per share is the same as diluted net loss per share attributable to common stockholders for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, because the inclusion of potential shares of common stock would have been anti-dilutive for the period presented.
     

Revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was $844.2 million, a decrease of $22.4 million, or 2.6%, compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Gross profit for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, was $14.7 million, a decrease of $90.4 million, or 86.0%, compared to gross profit of $105.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. Our gross profit margin decreased from 12.1% to 1.7% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Selling, general, and administrative costs for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 were $47.3 million, an increase of $3.9 million, or 8.9%, compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2022. Selling, general, and administrative costs as a percent of revenue were 5.6% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 compared to 5.0% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Segment Revenue

                         
  Three Months Ended  
(Amounts in thousands) September 30, 2023   September 30, 2022  
          % of Total           % of Total  
Segment Revenue   Revenue   Revenue   Revenue  
Civil $ 90,708     29.0 % $ 71,409     21.3 %
Transportation   221,764     71.0 %   263,716     78.7 %
Total revenue $ 312,472     100.0 % $ 335,125     100.0 %


                         
  Nine Months Ended  
(Amounts in thousands) September 30, 2023   September 30, 2022  
          % of Total           % of Total  
Segment Revenue   Revenue   Revenue   Revenue  
Civil $ 229,264     27.2 % $ 221,303     25.5 %
Transportation   614,964     72.8 %   645,324     74.5 %
Total revenue $ 844,228     100.0 % $ 866,627     100.0 %
                         

Segment Gross Profit

                         
  Three Months Ended  
(Amounts in thousands) September 30, 2023   September 30, 2022  
          % of Segment           % of Segment  
Segment Gross Profit   Revenue   Gross Profit   Revenue  
Civil $ 12,465     13.7 % $ 8,926     12.5 %
Transportation   17,064     7.7 %   53,484     20.3 %
Gross profit $ 29,529     9.5 % $ 62,410     18.6 %


                       
  Nine Months Ended  
(Amounts in thousands) September 30, 2023   September 30, 2022  
        % of Segment           % of Segment  
Segment Gross Profit   Revenue   Gross Profit   Revenue  
Civil $ 27,137     11.8   % $ 28,315     12.8 %
Transportation   (12,459 )   (2.0 ) %   76,763     11.9 %
Gross profit $ 14,678     1.7   % $ 105,078     12.1 %
                           

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

                       
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
(Amounts in thousands) September 30, 2023   September 30, 2022   September 30, 2023   September 30, 2022
Net income (loss) attributable to Southland Stockholders $ 3,800     $ 35,199     $ (13,690 )   $ 41,004  
Depreciation and amortization   7,968       11,523       24,704       35,163  
Income taxes expense (benefit)   5,390       10,588       (11,446 )     13,745  
Interest expense   6,231       2,285       13,790       6,317  
Interest income   (1,060 )     (18 )     (1,358 )     (29 )
EBITDA   22,329       59,577       12,000       96,200  
Transaction related costs               1,594        
Contingent earnout consideration non-cash expense reversal               (20,689 )      
Adjusted EBITDA $ 22,329     $ 59,577     $ (7,095 )   $ 96,200  
                               

Backlog

     
(Amounts in thousands) Backlog
Balance December 31, 2022 $ 2,973,886  
New contracts, change orders, and adjustments   412,756  
Gross backlog   3,386,642  
Less: contract revenue recognized in 2023   (845,323 )
Balance September 30, 2023 $ 2,541,319  
       

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Per Share Attributable to Common Stock Reconciliation

                             
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
(Amounts in thousands except shares and per share data) September 30, 2023   September 30, 2022   September 30, 2023   September 30, 2022
Reconciliation of adjusted net income (loss) attributable to common stock:                            
Net income (loss) attributable to common stock (GAAP as reported) $ 3,800     $ 35,199     $ (13,690 )   $ 41,004  
Adjustments:                            
Transaction related costs               1,594        
Contingent earnout consideration non-cash expense               (20,689 )      
Income tax impact of adjustments(1)               (311 )      
Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 3,800     $ 35,199     $ (33,096 )   $ 41,004  
                             
Weighted average shares outstanding for diluted and adjusted diluted earnings per share(2)   47,872,042               46,771,938          
                             
Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to common stock(2) $ 0.08             $ (0.29 )        
Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to common stock(2) $ 0.08             $ (0.71 )        


(1)   The income tax impact of adjustments that are subject to tax is determined using the incremental statutory tax rates of the jurisdictions to which each adjustment relates for the respective periods.
     
(2)   The structure of Southland’s historical common equity structure was in the form of membership percentages and no shares were issued. As such, reporting periods prior to the three months ended March 31, 2023 will not present share or per share data. Basic net loss per share is the same as diluted net loss per share attributable to common stockholders for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, because the inclusion of potential shares of common stock would have been anti-dilutive for the period presented
     

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

           
(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) As of
ASSETS September 30, 2023   December 31, 2022
Current assets          
Cash and cash equivalents $ 32,211     $ 57,915  
Restricted cash   14,541       14,076  
Accounts receivable, net   198,967       135,678  
Retainage receivables   125,196       122,682  
Contract assets   515,361       512,906  
Other current assets   22,635       24,047  
Total current assets   908,911       867,304  
           
Property and equipment, net   100,558       114,084  
Right-of-use assets   12,858       16,893  
Investments - unconsolidated entities   123,666       113,724  
Investments - limited liability companies   2,590       2,590  
Investments - private equity   3,219       3,261  
Deferred tax asset   21,631        
Goodwill   1,528       1,528  
Intangible assets, net   1,822       2,218  
Other noncurrent assets   3,171       3,703  
Total noncurrent assets   271,043       258,001  
Total assets $ 1,179,954     $ 1,125,305  
           
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY          
Current liabilities          
Accounts payable $ 137,347     $ 126,385  
Retainage payable   39,059       33,677  
Accrued liabilities   125,236       121,584  
Current portion of long-term debt   47,825       46,322  
Short-term lease liabilities   13,922       16,572  
Contract liabilities   184,627       131,557  
Total current liabilities   548,016       476,097  
           
Long-term debt   261,236       227,278  
Long-term lease liabilities   5,314       10,032  
Deferred tax liabilities   2,876       3,392  
Other noncurrent liabilities   96,343       48,622  
Total long-term liabilities   365,769       289,324  
Total liabilities   913,785       765,421  
           
Commitment and contingencies (Note 7)          
           
Stockholders' equity          
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, authorized 50,000,000 shares, none issued and outstanding in 2023          
Preferred stock, $1.00 par value, 24,400,000 shares issued and outstanding in 2022         24,400  
Common stock, $0.0001 par value, authorized 500,000,000 shares, 47,856,114 and none issued and outstanding in 2023 and 2022, respectively   8        
Additional paid-in-capital   269,920        
Accumulated deficit   (13,690 )      
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (2,551 )     (2,576 )
Members’ capital         327,614  
Total stockholders' equity   253,687       349,438  
Noncontrolling interest   12,482       10,446  
Total equity   266,169       359,884  
Total liabilities and equity $ 1,179,954     $ 1,125,305  
               

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (unaudited)

           
  Nine Months Ended
(Amounts in thousands) September 30, 2023   September 30, 2022
Cash flows from operating activities:          
Net income (loss) $ (11,376 )   $ 42,478  
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities          
Depreciation and amortization   24,704       35,163  
Deferred taxes   (22,148 )     (440 )
Change in fair value of earnout liability   (20,689 )      
Share based compensation   484        
Gain on sale of assets   (118 )     (1,343 )
Foreign currency remeasurement (gain) loss   (37 )     746  
Earnings from equity method investments   (5,102 )     (7,346 )
TZC investment present value accretion   (1,828 )     (1,758 )
Loss (gain) on trading securities, net   3       (257 )
Changes in assets and liabilities:          
Accounts receivable   (69,471 )     (24,167 )
Contract assets   (4,376 )     (72,703 )
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   1,564       (1,001 )
ROU assets   4,034       930  
Accounts payable and accrued expenses   20,584       (6,997 )
Contract liabilities   53,048       (29,591 )
Operating lease liabilities   (3,991 )     (1,206 )
Other   (1,873 )     (3,444 )
Net cash used in operating activities   (36,588 )     (70,936 )
           
Cash flows from investing activities:          
Purchase of fixed assets   (7,475 )     (4,384 )
Proceeds from sale of fixed assets   7,461       3,897  
Loss on investment in limited liability company         336  
Proceeds from the sale of trading securities   47       840  
Capital contribution to unconsolidated investments   (540 )     (1,000 )
Net cash used in investing activities   (507 )     (311 )
           
Cash flows from financing activities:          
Borrowings on line of credit   3,000       55,000  
Payments on line of credit   (8,000 )      
Borrowings on notes payable   115,355       115  
Payments on notes payable   (111,908 )     (31,161 )
Payments of deferred financing costs   (578 )      
Advances from related parties   425        
Payments to related parties   (4 )     (405 )
Payments on finance lease   (3,538 )     (6,298 )
Distributions   (110 )     (1,556 )
Proceeds from merger of Legato II and Southland Holdings, LLC   17,088        
Net cash provided by financing activities   11,730       15,695  
           
Effect of exchange rate on cash   126       1,834  
           
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash   (25,239 )     (53,718 )
Beginning of period   71,991       111,242  
End of period $ 46,752     $ 57,524  
           
Supplemental cash flow information          
Cash paid for income taxes $ 3,033     $ 6,153  
Cash paid for interest $ 12,704     $ 6,464  
Non-cash investing and financing activities:          
Lease assets obtained in exchange for new leases $ 8,529     $ 12,537  
Assets obtained in exchange for notes payable $ 8,626     $ 3,397  
Issuance of post-merger earn out shares $ 35,000     $  
Dividend financed with notes payable $ 50,000     $  
               

Conference Call

Southland will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The call may be accessed here, or at www.southlandholdings.com. Following the conference call, a replay will be available on Southland’s website.

About Southland

Southland is a leading provider of specialized infrastructure construction services. With roots dating back to 1900, Southland and its subsidiaries form one of the largest infrastructure construction companies in North America, with experience throughout the world. The company serves the bridges, tunnelling, communications, transportation and facilities, marine, steel structures, water and wastewater treatment, and water pipeline end markets. Southland is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

For more information, please visit Southland’s website at www.southlandholdings.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes certain unaudited financial measures not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), including but not limited to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (“EBITDA”), adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (“Adjusted EBITDA”), backlog, adjusted net income (loss), adjusted net income (loss) per share and certain ratios and other metrics derived therefrom. Note that other companies may calculate these non-GAAP financial measures differently, and therefore such financial measures may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Further, these non-GAAP financial measures are not measures of financial performance in accordance with GAAP and may exclude items that are significant in understanding and assessing financial results. Therefore, these measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income, cash flows from operations or other measures of profitability, liquidity or performance under GAAP. Southland believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Southland’s financial condition and results of operations. Southland also believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends. These non-GAAP financial measures are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgments by management about which items of expense and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures.

Please see the accompanying tables for reconciliations of the following non-GAAP financial measures for Southland’s current and historical results: adjusted net income (loss) per share attributable to common stock (a non-GAAP financial measure) to net income (loss) per share attributable to common stock; and adjusted net income (loss) attributable to common stock, and Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP financial measures) to net income (loss) attributable to common stock.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on Southland’s current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of Southland’s business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of Southland’s control. Southland’s actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement made by Southland in this press release is based only on information currently available to Southland and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Southland undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Southland Contacts:

Cody Gallarda
EVP, Chief Financial Officer
cgallarda@southlandholdings.com

Alex Murray
Corporate Development & Investor Relations
amurray@southlandholdings.com

 


You just read:

Southland Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more