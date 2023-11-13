Submit Release
Cerence to Announce Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results on November 27, 2023

BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, will announce its fourth quarter financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 on Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 4:00 a.m. Pacific Time.

The company will host a live conference call and webcast, with accompanying slides, to discuss the results on the same day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time / 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time. Interested investors and analysts are invited to join the audio conference call by registering here.

Webcast access will be available in the Investor Information section of the Company’s website at www.cerence.com.

The teleconference replay will be available through December 11, 2023. The webcast replay will be available on the Company’s website at www.cerence.com.

About Cerence Inc.
Cerence (NASDAQ: CRNC) is the global industry leader in creating unique, moving experiences for the mobility world. As an innovation partner to the world’s leading automakers and mobility OEMs, it is helping advance the future of connected mobility through intuitive, AI-powered interaction between humans and their vehicles, connecting consumers’ digital lives to their daily journeys no matter where they are. Cerence’s track record is built on more than 20 years of knowledge and 475 million cars shipped with Cerence technology. Whether it’s connected cars, autonomous driving, e-vehicles, or two-wheelers, Cerence is mapping the road ahead. For more information, visit www.cerence.com.  

Cerence to Announce Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results on November 27, 2023

