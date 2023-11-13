Asensus Surgical, Inc. Announces Agreement with Flex for Design and Advanced Manufacturing Services for the LUNA™ Surgical System

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE American: ASXC), a medical device company that is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided Surgery™, today announced an agreement with diversified manufacturer Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) for design and advanced manufacturing services for Asensus’s previously-announced LUNA Surgical System, a next-generation surgical robot platform.



Flex will provide a range of services across LUNA’s product lifecycle to enable Asensus Surgical to deliver the platform at scale, faster. These include design for manufacturing services to assess and improve LUNA’s manufacturability, ensuring a seamless and fast transition from product design to ramp to full-scale manufacturing.

"LUNA is poised to revolutionize the way surgery is performed, and our top priority is to get the platform to market as quickly and reliably as possible. Flex’s proven track record of delivering complex electromechanical systems across diverse industries and deep understanding of the complex requirements for medical devices will enable us to accelerate time-to-market for our LUNA platform,” said Anthony Fernando, Asensus Surgical President and CEO. “Flex’s focused portfolio of advanced manufacturing capabilities and trusted supply chain network will also be instrumental in scaling LUNA globally.”

"The rapid advancement of surgical robotics technology has the potential to significantly enhance precision and technique in surgeries, transforming patient care globally,” said Randy Clark, President, Health Solutions, Flex. “Our collaboration with Asensus Surgical will enable them to deliver the LUNA platform to market faster, reliably, and sustainably, making next-generation surgical robotics solutions more accessible to patients worldwide.”

About Asensus Surgical, Inc.

Asensus Surgical, Inc. is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided Surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery. Based upon the foundations of Digital Laparoscopy and the Senhance® Surgical System, the Company is developing the LUNA™ Surgical System, a next generation robotic and instrument system as a foundation of its Digital Surgery solution. These systems will be powered by the Intelligent Surgical Unit™ to increase surgeon control and reduce surgical variability. With the addition of machine vision, Augmented Intelligence, and deep learning capabilities throughout the surgical experience, we intend to holistically address the current clinical, cognitive and economic shortcomings that drive surgical outcomes and value-based healthcare. The Senhance Surgical System is now available for sale in the US, EU, Japan, Russia, and select other countries. For a complete list of indications for use, visit: www.senhance.com/indications. To learn more about Performance-Guided Surgery,™ Digital Laparoscopy with the Senhance Surgical System and the new LUNA System visit www.asensus.com.

About Flex Ltd.

Flex (Reg. No. 199002645H) is the manufacturing partner of choice that helps a diverse customer base design and build products that improve the world. Through the collective strength of a global workforce across 30 countries and responsible, sustainable operations, Flex delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements relating to Asensus Surgical, the LUNA Surgical System and our agreement with Flex Ltd. These statements and other statements regarding our future plans and goals constitute "forward looking statements'' within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict, are beyond our control and which may cause results to differ materially from expectations and include whether Flex’s proven track record of delivering complex electromechanical systems across diverse industries and deep understanding of the complex requirements for medical devices will enable Asensus to accelerate time-to-market for the LUNA platform, whether Flex’s focused portfolio of advanced manufacturing capabilities and trusted supply chain network will be instrumental in scaling LUNA globally and whether the collaboration between Asensus and Flex will help make innovative surgical robotics solutions more accessible to patients worldwide. For a discussion of the risks and uncertainties associated with the Company’s business, please review our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on our expectations as of the date of this press release and speak only as of the origination date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

