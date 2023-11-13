San Antonio, Texas Clearday (CLRD-OTCQX) is proud to honor our US Veterans through the Company’s Clearday Club in San Antonio, Texas.

San Antonio, Texas, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The membership-based Clearday Clubs are an inspiring new kind of daytime destination for those who need help with the activities of daily living- those with dementia or other lifestyle-limiting chronic health conditions. Inside Clearday Clubs a Veteran will find a place that looks and feels like home. Clearday has spent the last three years developing novel therapies, activities and a full schedule of programming to support all its members. The Clubs especially put a special focus on the needs and likes of the Veteran.



In just the last 12 months, the Clearday Club roster of Veterans from San Antonio have increased 286%. The average participation rate has grown from 50% to 70%. The reimbursement rate from the Veterans Administration has grown from $54.75 per day to $114.90 per day.

This Veterans Day, weekend Clearday Clubs honored its Veteran members with a “Celebration of Service” which includes local:

-Reserve Officer Training Corp presenting our country’s colors on behalf of the Veterans,

-Local first responders presenting certificates of appreciation for service to our Veterans, and

-A special meal reminiscent of the flavors and tastes of the last 4 decades when a majority of the members served our country.

James Walesa, CEO of Clearday, reports the Clearday community has repeatedly received the highest marks for care from both the Texas State Regulators and the Veterans Administration. Walesa continues, “I am very grateful for the relationships Clearday has nurtured with all of our members – especially the Veterans Administration. This is a time to recognize the service of the men and women in uniform.” He added, “We expect to continue to support, grow and scale our relationship with the VA throughout Texas at our business combination.”

Texas has the largest population of Veterans of any state at over 1.5 million as reported on July 27, 2023, by the Texas Veterans Commission. The US Census Bureau reports over 600,000 Veterans 65 years and older who can qualify to participate in a Clearday Club if they need extra help with the activities of daily living.

Jagi Gill of Viveon Healthcare Acquisition Corp (VHAQ-NYSE) visited the San Antonio Clearday Club and reported to the Viveon Board the large opportunity to expand and scale the Clearday Club in multiple states. In fact, Clearday Clubs was one of the prime reasons Viveon was attracted to Clearday as the two companies work to complete their previously announced business combination. And Gill added, “With our resources behind it, the acquisition of Clearday will potentially help in solving the caring crisis in America”

Gill continued, “The highest quality of Care for all of the Clubs’ members is quite gratifying to be part of, and in the future servicing our Veterans is a primary focus of the combined company in 2024 and beyond. We look forward to our business combination with Clearday”.

About Clearday™

Clearday™ is an innovative non-acute longevity healthcare services company with a modern, hopeful vision for making high-quality care options more accessible, affordable, and empowering for older Americans and those who love and care for them. Clearday has a decade-long experience in non-acute care, which operates highly-rated residential memory care and adult daycare communities. Its Longevity Care Platform brings Clearday solutions to people wherever they are. Its platform is at the intersection of telehealth, remote monitoring, and patient engagement — all delivered across mobile, wearable, and robotic endpoints in a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and Robotics as a Service (RaaS) model.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this Press Release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “target,” “believe,” “expect,” “will,” “shall,” “may,” “anticipate,” “assume,” “estimate,” “would,” “could,” “positioned,” “future,” “forecast,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “outlook” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on Clearday’s current beliefs, expectations and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results and outcomes to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: (1) the occurrence of any event, change, or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of previously announced expansion of services or strategic transactions; (2) the institution or outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Clearday; (3) the inability of Clearday to implement its business plans and strategies; (4) the Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on Clearday’s business and/or the ability of the parties to complete the proposed business combination; (5) the possibility that Clearday may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and (6) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in the Clearday’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, including those under “Risk Factors” therein, and in Clearday’s other filings with the SEC. The foregoing list of factors is not exclusive and Clearday cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Clearday does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

No Offer or Solicitation

This Press Release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any states or jurisdictions in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption therefrom.