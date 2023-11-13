Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,638 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 455,475 in the last 365 days.

Presto to Report Fiscal First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ: PRST), one of the largest drive-thru automation technology providers in the hospitality industry, today announced that the Company will release its fiscal first quarter 2024 financial results on Monday, November 20, 2023, after the financial markets close.

Presto management will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on that day to discuss the financial results and other business highlights.

Presto Automation, Inc. Fiscal First Quarter 2024 Conference Call Details
 
Date:   Monday, November 20, 2023
Time:   5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time)
Telco Registration:   You can register for the conference call at https://investor.presto.com/news-events/events
     

A live audio webcast of the event will be available on the Presto Investor Relations website, https://investor.presto.com/. An archived replay of the webcast will also be available shortly after the live event on the Presto Investor Relations website.

About Presto Automation Inc.

Presto (NASDAQ: PRST) provides enterprise-grade AI and automation solutions to the restaurant enterprise technology industry. Our solutions are designed to decrease labor costs, improve staff productivity, increase revenue, and enhance the guest experience. We offer our AI solution, Presto Voice, to quick service restaurants (QSR) and our pay-at-table tablet solution, Presto Touch, to casual dining chains. Some of the most recognized restaurant names in the United States are among our customers, including Carl’s Jr., Hardee’s, and Checkers for Presto Voice and Applebee’s, Chili’s, and Red Lobster for Presto Touch.

Contact

Investors:
Adam Rogers
VP Investor Relations
investor@presto.com

Media:
Brian Ruby
media@presto.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Presto to Report Fiscal First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more