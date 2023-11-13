Sachem Capital Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results – Produces Revenue Growth of 29.5% to $17.5 Million

Company to Host Webcast and Conference Call

BRANFORD, Conn., Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSE American: SACH) announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.



John Villano, CPA, Sachem Capital’s Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Once again we demonstrated our ability to grow revenue and profits during a very difficult macroeconomic backdrop. Our enhanced focus on deliberate underwriting, our conservative approach to balance sheet leverage and our experience in navigating past cycles continues to support our dividend that as of today yields over 12% on a trailing twelve month basis. Our portfolio is designed to produce steady performance in all economic conditions while protecting our capital for future opportunities.”

Results of operations for quarter ended September 30, 2023

Total revenue grew 29.5% to $17.5 million, compared to $13.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The growth in revenue was due primarily to an increase in lending operations, as well as the increase in rates that the company was able to charge borrowers in comparison to the quarter ended September 30, 2022. For the third quarter 2023, interest income was $14.3 million compared to $11.5 million for the 2022 period.

Total operating costs and expenses for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 were $11.3 million, compared to $8.5 million for 2022 period. The largest contributor to this increase was interest and amortization of deferred financing costs, which were $7.7 million in the quarter, compared to $6.0 million in 2022. The other significant contributors to operating costs and expenses for the period include (i) $606,000 in general and administrative expenses, (ii) $226,000 of compensation, fees and taxes, and (iii) $198,000 loss on the sale of real estate.

Net income attributable to common shareholders for the three months ended September 30, 2023 was $5.2 million, or $0.12 per share, compared to $4.1 million, or $0.11 per share for the three months ended September 30, 2022.

Balance Sheet

Total assets at September 30, 2023 grew 12.8% to $637.8 million compared to $565.7 million at December 31, 2022. The increase was due primarily to the growth in the company’s mortgage loan portfolio, its investment securities holdings and investments in partnerships, which increased $35.3 million, $12.5 million and $9.1 million, respectively. In addition, during the three months ended September 30, 2023, the Company had net investments in real estate of $10.4 million. Total liabilities at September 30, 2023 were $402.3 million compared to $348.0 million at December 31, 2022.

Total indebtedness at quarter end was $382.1 million, which included $281.8 million of unsecured notes payable (net of $6.6 million of deferred financing costs), $51.3 million balance on margin loan account with Wells Fargo Advisors and on the revolving credit facility with Needham Bank, $47.9 million outstanding on the master repurchase financing facility with an affiliate of Churchill Real Estate, and $1.1 million outstanding on the mortgage loan with New Haven Bank.

Total shareholders’ equity at September 30, 2023 rose $17.8 million to $235.5 million compared to $217.7 million at December 31, 2022. The change was primarily due to additional paid-in capital of $17.6 million, relating to sales of common shares and Series A Preferred Stock under the company’s at-the-market offering facility.

Dividends

Subsequent to quarter end, on November 7th, 2023, the company paid a quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share to shareholders of record as of the close of trading on the NYSE American on October 31, 2023.

The company currently operates and qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for federal income taxes and intends to continue to qualify and operate as a REIT. Under federal income tax rules, a REIT is required to distribute a minimum of 90% of taxable income each year to its shareholders, and the company intends to comply with this requirement for the current year.

Investor Conference Webcast and Call

The company will host a webcast and conference call Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, to discuss in greater detail its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. A webcast of the call may be accessed on Sachem’s website at https://ir.sachemcapitalcorp.com/ir-calendar.

Interested parties can access the conference call via telephone by dialing toll free 844-825-9789 for U.S. callers or +1-412-317-5180 for international callers.

Replay

The webcast will also be archived on the company’s website and a telephone replay of the call will be available through Tuesday, November 28, 2023 and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 for U.S. callers or +1 412-317-6671 for international callers and by entering replay passcode: 10184246.

About Sachem Capital Corp

Sachem Capital Corp. is a mortgage REIT that specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of loans secured by first mortgages on real property. It offers short-term (i.e., three years or less) secured, non­banking loan to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, development, rehabilitation, or improvement of properties. The company’s primary underwriting criteria is a conservative loan to value ratio. The properties securing the loans are generally classified as residential or commercial real estate and, typically, are held for resale or investment. Each loan is secured by a first mortgage lien on real estate and is personally guaranteed by the principal(s) of the borrower. The company will also make opportunistic real estate purchases apart from its lending activities.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, strategy and plans, and our expectations for future operations, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “plan,” “seek,” “intend,” “believe,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “likely,” “continue,” “design,” and the negative of such terms and other words and terms of similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based primarily on management’s current expectations and projections about future events and trends that management believes may affect the company’s financial condition, results of operations, strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are subject to several risks, uncertainties and assumptions as described in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2022 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on March 31, 2023, as supplemented by subsequently filed Quarter Reports on Form 10-Q. Because of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this press release may not occur, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although the company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the company cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. In addition, neither the company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. The company disclaims any duty to update any of these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements attributable to the company are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements as well as others made in this press release. You should evaluate all forward-looking statements made by the company in the context of these risks and uncertainties.

SACHEM CAPITAL CORP.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited) September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 (unaudited) (audited) Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 25,811,964 $ 23,713,097 Investment securities 37,044,657 24,576,462 Mortgages receivable, net 495,917,840 460,633,268 Investments in rental real estate, net 10,434,591 — Interest and fees receivable 7,922,415 6,309,845 Due from borrowers 7,415,413 5,276,967 Real estate owned 3,481,177 5,216,149 Investments in partnerships 39,959,110 30,831,180 Property and equipment, net 3,433,613 4,121,721 Other assets 6,427,159 4,983,173 Total assets $ 637,847,939 $ 565,661,862 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Liabilities: Unsecured notes payable (net of deferred financing costs of $6,641,817 and $8,352,597) $ 281,759,933 $ 280,049,153 Repurchase facility 47,929,713 42,533,466 Mortgage payable 1,100,635 750,000 Line of credit 51,339,905 3,587,894 Accrued dividends payable — 5,342,160 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 2,060,788 1,439,219 Advances from borrowers 12,505,033 9,892,164 Below market lease intangible 664,737 — Deferred revenue 4,959,079 4,360,452 Total liabilities 402,319,823 347,954,508 Commitments and Contingencies Shareholders’ equity: Preferred shares - $.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; 2,903,000 shares designated as Series A Preferred Stock; 1,996,000 and 1,903,000 shares of Series A Preferred Stock issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 1,996 1,903 Common shares - $.001 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 45,364,429 and 41,093,536 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 45,364 41,094 Paid-in capital 243,834,113 226,220,990 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (459,684 ) (561,490 ) Accumulated deficit (7,893,673 ) (7,995,143 ) Total shareholders’ equity 235,528,116 217,707,354 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 637,847,939 $ 565,661,862









SACHEM CAPITAL CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue: Interest income from loans $ 14,273,858 $ 11,545,748 $ 37,155,668 $ 30,490,694 Investment gain, net 284,841 238,225 893,510 586,166 Income from partnership investments 781,530 523,067 2,337,731 1,112,560 Origination and modification fees, net 1,194,645 1,669,034 4,434,828 5,759,650 Fee and other income 1,239,552 641,749 3,518,132 2,048,921 Unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities (239,989 ) (1,076,836 ) 360,610 (3,607,498 ) Total revenue 17,534,437 13,540,987 48,700,479 36,390,493 Operating costs and expenses: Interest and amortization of deferred financing costs 7,683,059 5,974,975 21,694,966 15,083,228 Compensation, fees and taxes 1,735,430 1,509,518 5,077,213 3,691,421 General and administrative expenses 1,321,807 715,994 3,537,266 1,993,812 Other expenses 336,480 90,899 633,025 320,231 (Gain) Loss on sale of real estate 198,849 962 71,988 (121,381 ) (Recovery of) provision for loan losses (131,382 ) — 65,065 105,000 Impairment loss 200,000 195,000 612,500 685,500 Total operating costs and expenses 11,344,243 8,487,348 31,692,023 21,757,811 Net income 6,190,194 5,053,639 17,008,456 14,632,682 Dividends paid on Series A Preferred Stock (966,754 ) (921,766 ) (2,816,279 ) (2,765,297 ) Net income attributable to common shareholders 5,223,440 4,131,873 14,192,177 11,867,385 Other comprehensive loss Unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities (83,606 ) (131,569 ) 101,806 (81,525 ) Comprehensive income $ 5,139,834 $ 4,000,304 $ 14,293,983 $ 11,785,860 Basic and diluted net income per common share outstanding: Basic $ 0.12 $ 0.11 $ 0.32 $ 0.32 Diluted $ 0.12 $ 0.11 $ 0.32 $ 0.32 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 44,754,921 38,829,610 43,805,310 36,723,305 Diluted 44,754,921 38,829,852 43,805,310 36,729,184







