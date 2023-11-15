Women Talk Tech Wins Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie® Awards in 2023 Stevie Awards for Women in Business
Women Around the World Recognized at Event in New York for Excellence in Business
Women Talk Tech has made commendable strides in promoting women in tech. Their dedication to research, education, and community-building is truly significant.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Women Talk Tech has been named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award for Business Podcast of the Year By and For Women at the 20th annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business.
— Stevie Awards Judge, 2023
Women Talk Tech was also awarded a Silver Stevie® for Achievement in Developing and Promoting Women. Marie Wiese, host of Women Talk Tech and Founder of Marketing CoPilot was awarded two Bronze Stevie® Awards for Social Change Maker of the Year – Gender, and Women Helping Women – Social Change.
This is an exciting accomplishment for Women Talk Tech. Since Marie started the podcast in 2016, it has been with the sheer dedication of closing the gender gap in the tech sector. The Women Talk Tech team has learned from the community, through over 100 episodes, that the greatest way to carve a path forward for business professionals is by mastering communication skills.
That is why Women Talk Tech has built The High-Performance Presenting course for business professionals who want to present with power, confidence, and clarity.
“The Women Talk Tech podcast stands out due to its ground-breaking approach in addressing the gender gap in technology. Through dynamic storytelling, diverse series, and initiatives like the Ambition Report, it redefines ambition and empowers women in the workforce. With a dedicated roster of guests and an expanding audience, it exemplifies innovation in spotlighting women's voices and driving meaningful change in the tech industry.” — Stevie Awards Judge, 2023
The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honors the achievements of women executives, entrepreneurs, employees, and the companies they run– worldwide. The Stevie Awards have been hailed as the world’s premier business award. More than 1,600 entries were submitted this year for consideration in more than 100 categories. Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 200 business professionals around the world, working on six juries.
Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards, said, “In its 20th year, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business received an outstanding body of nominations from women in organizations of all types, in 26 nations. We are gratified by how meaningful it is to women to win a Stevie Award, and how impactful it can be on the futures of their careers and their organizations. We congratulate all of this year’s Grand, Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners for their achievements.”
Details about the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the list of winners in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Women.
Entries for the 2024 Stevie Awards for Women in Business will open in May.
About Women Talk Tech:
The Women Talk Tech Podcast is not just another business podcast. Each episode is a new story of a woman who has had to overcome challenges and biases in order to be successful in a tech career.
At our core, we believe that everyone deserves equal opportunities and representation in the tech industry. That's why we are committed to promoting greater gender diversity and inclusion in tech by addressing structural barriers that make it difficult for women to enter and advance in the industry, providing more opportunities for mentorship and networking, and promoting more positive and inclusive attitudes towards women in tech.
We are excited to be part of a growing movement of individuals and organizations committed to achieving gender parity in tech. We believe that by working together, we can create a more equitable and innovative industry that benefits everyone. Join us on this important mission and help us build a brighter future for women in tech.
