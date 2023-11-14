Tree Factory Brings Together Over 500 Local Ventura County Attendees For 3rd Annual Día De Los Muertos Celebration

Jennell Perez At Tree Factory's 3rd Annual Dia De Los Muertos Celebration

Tree Factory invited the entire community in to honor and remember passed loved ones, regardless of their religion or beliefs.

PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tuesday, November 2nd, family-owned and operated cannabis dispensary and delivery, Tree Factory, held its 3rd annual Día De Los Muertos celebration outside their brick-and-mortar at 437 W. Channel Islands Blvd, in Port Hueneme, CA.

For the third annual rendition of this unique all-inclusive cultural celebration of the loved ones we’ve lost, over 500 local Ventura County residents were in attendance. This event also served as a charity drive in support of the local Southern California Stars Basketball Club of Ventura County.

Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a 3,000-year-old holiday celebrated on November 1st and 2nd. It’s a time to honor and remember deceased loved ones. Families create ofrendas (altars) with offerings like food, marigolds, and photographs to honor the memories of the departed. The holiday traditionally combines indigenous Aztec beliefs with Catholicism to create a vibrant, colorful celebration emphasizing the continuity of life and death.

Attendees enjoyed live mariachi music along with Aztec and Folklorico dancers. Authentic free food was also offered throughout the event such as agua frescas, esquites, mini-pancakes, tacos, empanadas, and more.

Leading up to Tree Factory’s 3rd annual Día De Los Muertos event, a traditional altar (ofrenda) was erected within the dispensary’s lobby. Both customers and staff were invited to place pictures of passed loved ones on display which were also included in a “moment of remembering” ceremony that concluded the event on November 2nd.

David Garcia, Tree Factory’s Co-Founder, remarked, “It’s truly heartwarming to see the community come together in such large numbers to have a good time and honor the loved ones we’ve lost. We were so happy to see so many new faces alongside people who have been supporting us from the beginning. The positive response from this year’s celebration has convinced us that we need to keep growing this event.”

Maria Valadez, Chief Operating Officer at Tree Factory, expressed, "It brings us immense joy to contribute something meaningful to our community, fostering unity during a cultural holiday that holds special significance for us. As we embarked on our third year, we were deeply grateful for the opportunity to expand our efforts, incorporating elements of Folklorico and Aztec dancers, and additional support from local sponsors. None of this would be achievable without the unwavering backing of our cherished local community. From the bottom of our hearts, we extend sincere gratitude to our sponsors, dedicated staff, and everyone who joined us in celebrating this special occasion."

About Tree Factory:

Tree Factory is a family-owned and operated cannabis dispensary and delivery service in Ventura County, California. Since 2015, they have been the local favorite for legal cannabis delivery. The company acquired its first retail dispensary in Port Hueneme on May 1, 2021. Since then, they have become a staple within the local community for their all-ages events, charity drives, and local partnerships with venues like the Ventura County Fairgrounds. In 2023, they were awarded the title of one of Ventura County’s Best Dispensaries by the VC Reporter. Tree Factory stays true to its innate passion, professionalism, localism, and authenticity which garners organic support to provide them with sustainable growth within Ventura County and beyond.

