Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,983 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 455,084 in the last 365 days.

American Legion Auxiliary Partners with Girl Scouts and ShipThrifty to Support Deployed Service Members and Service Dogs

Sage, the Service Dog Deployed with the US Navy

American Legion Auxiliary Unit 1038 Members Packing Boxes

Care Package of Dog Cookies for Deployed Military Working Dogs and Service Dogs

American Legion Auxiliary Unit 1038 Members Packing Care Packages

It's initiatives like this that remind us of the collective effort and generosity that surrounds our armed forces.”
— Michelle Williamson
VALALLA, NY, US, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Legion Auxiliary Unit 1038, in a heartwarming collaboration with Girl Scouts Heart of the Hudson and ShipThrifty, has launched an initiative to send care packages filled with gourmet dog cookies, dog toys, and personalized cards to deployed working dog handlers and service dogs, like Sage, deployed with our troops.

On Friday, November 10th, volunteers gathered at the American Legion Auxiliary to pack boxes destined for military working dogs and their handlers. These packages are not only a gesture of appreciation but also carry the warmth and regards from the local community to their heroes overseas.

Alison Bergman, First Vice President of the ALA, expressed her enthusiasm, "We are so thrilled to send out these three big boxes to military working dogs, and to Sage the service dog. Thanks to ShipThrifty’s exceptional rates, we are able to extend our shipping funds further, allowing us to reach more of our brave servicemen and women around the world. It’s wonderful to partner and send a piece of home to our military."

The project was inspired by a simple request from a deployed sailor for Girl Scout “Dosidos” for the military working dogs. This led to a delightful collaboration with Stacy Cohen, ALA member and a pastry chef at the Thayer Hotel at West Point, who volunteered her culinary skills. "It brings me great pleasure to help others with the gifts/talents I have been blessed with. It is the best feeling to support our military dog handlers and their fearless pups!" said Cohen, who used 50 pounds of whole wheat flour to bake the canine treats.

These boxes, filled with cookies and heartfelt cards made by the ALA members, are symbols of gratitude and support for the troops and their canine companions on the front lines. The initiative will ensure that extra treats reach the sailors and the military working dog handlers.

Deborah Paul, an ALA member, humorously shared her quality check of the dog biscuits, "The biscuits were delicious and good enough for humans - we seriously sampled all of them! The military doggos will surely love them!"

Michelle Williamson, Co-founder of ShipThrifty, added, "It's initiatives like this that remind us of the collective effort and generosity that surrounds our armed forces. We're honored to facilitate the connection between those at home and the service members who stand guard across the globe."

The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 1038 and its partners invite the community to support their ongoing efforts to bring comfort and a sense of home to those who serve tirelessly to protect our nation.

Michelle Williamson
Shipthrifty
+1 800-544-4992
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

American Legion Auxiliary Partners with Girl Scouts and ShipThrifty to Support Deployed Service Members and Service Dogs

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Military Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more