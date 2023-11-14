American Legion Auxiliary Partners with Girl Scouts and ShipThrifty to Support Deployed Service Members and Service Dogs
It's initiatives like this that remind us of the collective effort and generosity that surrounds our armed forces.”VALALLA, NY, US, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Legion Auxiliary Unit 1038, in a heartwarming collaboration with Girl Scouts Heart of the Hudson and ShipThrifty, has launched an initiative to send care packages filled with gourmet dog cookies, dog toys, and personalized cards to deployed working dog handlers and service dogs, like Sage, deployed with our troops.
— Michelle Williamson
On Friday, November 10th, volunteers gathered at the American Legion Auxiliary to pack boxes destined for military working dogs and their handlers. These packages are not only a gesture of appreciation but also carry the warmth and regards from the local community to their heroes overseas.
Alison Bergman, First Vice President of the ALA, expressed her enthusiasm, "We are so thrilled to send out these three big boxes to military working dogs, and to Sage the service dog. Thanks to ShipThrifty’s exceptional rates, we are able to extend our shipping funds further, allowing us to reach more of our brave servicemen and women around the world. It’s wonderful to partner and send a piece of home to our military."
The project was inspired by a simple request from a deployed sailor for Girl Scout “Dosidos” for the military working dogs. This led to a delightful collaboration with Stacy Cohen, ALA member and a pastry chef at the Thayer Hotel at West Point, who volunteered her culinary skills. "It brings me great pleasure to help others with the gifts/talents I have been blessed with. It is the best feeling to support our military dog handlers and their fearless pups!" said Cohen, who used 50 pounds of whole wheat flour to bake the canine treats.
These boxes, filled with cookies and heartfelt cards made by the ALA members, are symbols of gratitude and support for the troops and their canine companions on the front lines. The initiative will ensure that extra treats reach the sailors and the military working dog handlers.
Deborah Paul, an ALA member, humorously shared her quality check of the dog biscuits, "The biscuits were delicious and good enough for humans - we seriously sampled all of them! The military doggos will surely love them!"
Michelle Williamson, Co-founder of ShipThrifty, added, "It's initiatives like this that remind us of the collective effort and generosity that surrounds our armed forces. We're honored to facilitate the connection between those at home and the service members who stand guard across the globe."
The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 1038 and its partners invite the community to support their ongoing efforts to bring comfort and a sense of home to those who serve tirelessly to protect our nation.
Michelle Williamson
Shipthrifty
+1 800-544-4992
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram