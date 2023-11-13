Charles Chlarson Sentenced to 10 Years for the Fentanyl-Related Death of Russel Shangin Jr.

November 13, 2023

(Anchorage, AK) â€“ On Nov. 9, Superior Court Judge Christina Reigh sentenced 41-year-old Charles Quinn Chlarson to 10 years of incarceration, with three years suspended, following his guilty pleas to Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance in the Second Degree and Criminally Negligent Homicide, following the Aug. 1, 2022, death of Russell Shangin Jr. in Chignik.

On Aug. 1, 2022, Alaska State Troopers from the King Salmon Post received a report of Shangin’s overdose in Chignik. Upon arrival to the village, they contacted Chlarson, who admitted to providing fentanyl to Shangin immediately before his death. The investigation uncovered approximately 61 grams of fentanyl powder in Chlarson’s possession that he brought from California.

Judge Reigh agreed with the State during the sentencing hearing that the Bristol Bay region has been plagued by fentanyl, and the lengthy sentence is necessary to send a message to others who might bring controlled substances into the community.

This case was prosecuted by the Anchorage District Attorney’s Office. The Alaska State Troopers, King Salmon Post, conducted the investigation.

CONTACT: Anchorage Assistant District Attorney Matthew Kaste at (907) 269-6300 or matthew.kaste@alaska.gov.

# # #

Department Media Contacts: Communications Director Patty Sullivan at patty.sullivan@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6368. Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6269.