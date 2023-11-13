Submit Release
The dynamics of youth employment and its supporting policy framework

© ILO

Background

The International Labour Organization (ILO), the International Development Research Centre (IDRC) of the Government of Canada and the INCLUDE Knowledge Platform on Inclusive Development Policies are planning a Youth Employment Research Forum to discuss issues linked to the future of youth employment. The Forum will bring together researchers from across the globe, who are advancing the frontiers of knowledge on youth employment and contributing to the evidence base. Tagging to the forthcoming 20th anniversary edition of the ILO Global Employment Trends for Youth 2024, the research themes selected for discussion at the Research Forum have in common their exploration of “the dynamics of youth employment and its supporting policy framework”. This means building the evidence base on what has changed in the realm of youth employment over the past two decades to help explain the current and future circumstances of labour market entry and job outcomes for young people.

Tuesday, 5 December 2023

9:00-9:30           Arrival and registration

9:30–10:00

        Opening Session (speakers TBC)
                           Presentation of agenda

10:00–10:45      Keynote/panel dialogue

10:45–11:15      Coffee break and group photo

SESSION 1: The changing socioeconomic landscapes of youth employment

11:15–13:00       Parallel panels to discuss up to 6 papers

13:00–14:30       Lunch

SESSION 2: Future of work influences on youth labour market transitions

14:30–16:15       Parallel panels to discuss up to 6 papers

16:15–16:45       Coffee break

16:45–17:45       Activity (TBC)

Wednesday, 6 December 2023

9:00–9:30           Recap of Day 1 and introduction to agenda for Day 2

SESSION 2: Future of work influences on youth labour market transitions (cont.)

9:30–11:15         Parallel panels to discuss up to 6 papers 

11:15–11:45       Coffee break

11:45–12:45       ILO and World Bank, The impact of active labour market policies on youth: An updated systematic review and meta-analysis, 2023

12:45–14:00       Lunch break

SESSION 3: Evidence building and “what works” in youth employment policy and programming landscape

14:00–15:45       Parallel panels to discuss up to 6 papers

15:45–16:15       Coffee break

16:15–17:15       Closing session: Where are the research gaps and where do we go from here                             

Registration 

The event will be hosted in the ILO HQ, Rooms III and VI, and in the Zoom platform. Register now to attend online.

The dynamics of youth employment and its supporting policy framework

