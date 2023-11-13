The dynamics of youth employment and its supporting policy framework
BackgroundThe International Labour Organization (ILO), the International Development Research Centre (IDRC) of the Government of Canada and the INCLUDE Knowledge Platform on Inclusive Development Policies are planning a Youth Employment Research Forum to discuss issues linked to the future of youth employment. The Forum will bring together researchers from across the globe, who are advancing the frontiers of knowledge on youth employment and contributing to the evidence base. Tagging to the forthcoming 20th anniversary edition of the ILO Global Employment Trends for Youth 2024, the research themes selected for discussion at the Research Forum have in common their exploration of “the dynamics of youth employment and its supporting policy framework”. This means building the evidence base on what has changed in the realm of youth employment over the past two decades to help explain the current and future circumstances of labour market entry and job outcomes for young people.
Tuesday, 5 December 20239:00-9:30 Arrival and registration
9:30–10:00Opening Session (speakers TBC)
Presentation of agenda
10:00–10:45 Keynote/panel dialogue
10:45–11:15 Coffee break and group photo
SESSION 1: The changing socioeconomic landscapes of youth employment
11:15–13:00 Parallel panels to discuss up to 6 papers
13:00–14:30 Lunch
SESSION 2: Future of work influences on youth labour market transitions
14:30–16:15 Parallel panels to discuss up to 6 papers
16:15–16:45 Coffee break
16:45–17:45 Activity (TBC)
Wednesday, 6 December 2023 9:00–9:30 Recap of Day 1 and introduction to agenda for Day 2
SESSION 2: Future of work influences on youth labour market transitions (cont.)
9:30–11:15 Parallel panels to discuss up to 6 papers
11:15–11:45 Coffee break
11:45–12:45 ILO and World Bank, The impact of active labour market policies on youth: An updated systematic review and meta-analysis, 2023
12:45–14:00 Lunch break
SESSION 3: Evidence building and “what works” in youth employment policy and programming landscape
14:00–15:45 Parallel panels to discuss up to 6 papers
15:45–16:15 Coffee break
16:15–17:15 Closing session: Where are the research gaps and where do we go from here