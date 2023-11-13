Paper Excellence Canada Donates $50,000 to Supports Indigenous Youth Development with Outland Youth Employment Program
Paper Excellence Canada has reinforced its commitment to Indigenous youth with a $50,000 boost to the Outland Youth Employment Program.RICHMOND, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading pulp and paper producer, Paper Excellence Canada, has shown its continued support of the Outland Youth Employment Program (OYEP) with a substantial donation of $50,000. Through its donation, the company seeks to emphasize its support and commitment to the education, development, and community involvement of Indigenous youth in Canada.
The OYEP stands as a flagship initiative offering land-oriented education, training, and job opportunities for Indigenous high school students nationwide. Developed as a six-week immersive work experience, it delivers crucial education and training in an environment mimicking real-world work scenarios.
Embracing a holistic strategy, the program champions Indigenous learning, recruitment, and retention, guaranteeing a nurturing and adaptive environment catering to the unique requirements of regional communities and collaborators. Ensuring cultural and spiritual sustenance for the youth, OYEP synergizes with Indigenous communities, drawing insights from revered Elders.
The continued support of companies like Paper Excellence Canada will continue to promote awareness of the current needs of the region’s indigenous youth and celebrate OYEP's ongoing successes.
"We aim to create opportunities for future generations," said Lana Wilhelm, RPF, the head of Indigenous Relations at Paper Excellence Canada. "Supporting OYEP is a testament to our core beliefs surrounding community outreach, fostering young minds, and promoting Indigenous reconciliation. We continue to celebrate the transformative effect these bridge-building initiatives can foster in Indigenous communities nationwide.”
“Partnering with Paper Excellence amplifies our determination to uplift Indigenous youth,” remarked Mark Kmill, National Manager at OYEP. “We believe in continuing and growing our community collaborations, upholding our 24-year legacy of offering unparalleled education, training, and job prospects.”
Located in British Columbia, Paper Excellence Canada has distinguished itself as a multifaceted producer of pulp and a range of paper products, boasting an annual production exceeding 2.5 million tonnes. With over 2,100 dedicated professionals, the company takes pride in its affiliations with the communities it serves, establishing itself as a preferred employer and market frontrunner.
