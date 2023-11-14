Mariachis, Parranda caroling & a Chinese Lion Dance leads to a Skating Rink, East Harlem’s 20th Tree Lighting Ceremony
A Mariachi band, Parranda caroling, a Chinese Lion Dance & a Pop-Up Skating Rink celebrate diversity at Spanish Harlem’s 20th Tree Lighting Ceremony
Who Needs Rockefeller Center when we have this big beautiful tree right here for the people!”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With recycled ornaments from around the world, The Mariachis Los Angeles de New York blasts out the season's greetings after the crowd is warmed up by a Parranda of Puerto Rican Folk caroling and a Mariachi band. A jolly Santa meets and greets the children as the 23rd Precinct Community Council distributes gifts to hundreds of tots under the 20-foot pine fir árbolito as a Chinese Lion Dance by the AUCEC Dragon & Lion Dance Club leads families, friends, neighbors, politicians, and community activists to the pop-up ice skating rink across the street at White Park.
— Franklin Plaza Resident
Friday, December 1, 2023 • 6:30 p.m. (Rain Date December 8) • Franklin Plaza, Third Avenue and 106th Street • New York, N.Y. 10029
The community donated ornaments representing their culture. Local artist and curator Genevieve Andre is busy cleaning and cutting hundreds of plastic bottles into imaginative designs, adorning recycled CDs with plastic “jewels,” and otherwise creating New York’s uniquely ornamented tree. Check out her bio and segment as New Yorker of the Week on our website.
The 20th Annual East Harlem Holiday Tree remains in place until after El Museo del Barrio’s annual Three Kings Day Parade on January 5, 2023. During that time, thousands of community residents, visitors, and commuters enjoy the illuminating lights of El Barrio’s Holiday tree taking photos of our own Árbolito del Barrio!
East Harlem Holiday Tree Committee: Genevieve Andre, artist; Kathy Benson, community advocate; Lillian Bent, Franklin Plaza; Cecil Brooks, Union Settlement Association; associate Board; Jose Carrero, Jeffersonville HDFC; Michelle Cruz, Union Settlement Association; Aurora Flores, Aurora Communications; Jaz Tejada, Union Settlement Association; Eve Valenzuela, Hope Community, Inc.; Carmen Vasquez, community advocate; Melinda Velez, community advocate.
For more information about the East Harlem Holiday Tree, please visit
http://www.ehholidaytree.org or
like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EHholidaytree
EHHolidayTree Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/eastharlemholidaytree
Take a tour through East Harlem with our virtual events:
https://youtu.be/eAlgyFC5Clo
The Countdown will be live-streamed over Instagram. Join us.
Other