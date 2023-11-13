Ukraine Fashion Day Designer Runway Show in Kiev Presented by Cosmo Lady and Dr. Rajeev Fernando
The event will be held in Kyiv on Thursday November 16th, 2023 at 4pm local Ukrainian time at an undisclosed location
Finding happiness during challenging times in turn improves the livelihood of the community”KIEV, UKRAINE, November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Like many businesses in the war torn region, the Ukrainian fashion industry is in trouble. To help shine a light on the topic, through a partnership with Cosmo Lady, Dr. Rajeev Fernando has helped create “Ukraine Fashion Day” - a cultural celebration of top local fashion designers on the runway.
— Dr. Rajeev Fernando
The event will be held in Kyiv on Thursday November 16th, 2023 at 4pm local Ukrainian time at an undisclosed location with utmost security and an attached bomb shelter as an added precaution.
The Harvard trained and New York based Dr. Rajeev Fernando, one of the preeminent Disaster and Humanitarian Physicians in Ukraine, is also an avid fashionista and clothing designer, as well. In fact, his Indian fusion designs and leather collection will be on the runway at the event. Rajeev believes that appreciating the beauty of Fashion helps in mitigating depression in the local community, alleviating their suffering thus improving their overall life.
Volunteering his time and services to the cause since the inception of the conflict in February of 2022, Dr. Fernando has been working tirelessly through truly challenging refugee like conditions.
Rajeev designed medical scrubs and donated them along with many other essential medical supplies to hospitals across Ukraine. Recently, Dr. Fernando also founded his own clinic for mental health in Kiev to help the many victims of war based violence, the countless injured veterans and all those with severe life altering childhood trauma through CHIRAJ (CHIRAJ Inc), a 501 (c)(3) non-profit global humanitarian organization with a special focus on assisting women and children who in critical care through early-stage intervention and regular interaction and who partner with various Governments and NGOs to have the biggest impact and global reach. He is in the process of setting up his second clinic in Kharkiv.
The show is dedicated to the health care workers - doctors, nurses and paramedics who have been working through 20 months of the war.
