Guardian Fleet Services Expands its Reach with Acquisition of Euless B&B Wrecker Service, Marking Entry into Texas Market

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNNITED STATES, November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Guardian Fleet Services is excited to announce its latest strategic acquisition of Euless B&B Wrecker Service, continuing a significant step in the company’s broader expansion plans into key markets outside of the State of Florida. Euless B&B Wrecker Service represents Guardian’s first establishment in the great state of Texas and the second location beyond Florida, further solidifying the company’s position as a nationwide industry leader. With an intricate history and a commitment to excellence, Euless B&B Wrecker Service brings a legacy of integrity and professionalism to the Guardian family.

The acquisition of Euless B&B Wrecker Service is a testament to Guardian Fleet Services’ dedication to providing unmatched services and expertise across the towing and fleet management spectrum. Led by Andy & Debi Chesney, the company has served the community of Euless, Texas, and surrounding communities in North Texas since 1954 with a commitment to excellence and unwavering professionalism.

Andy Chesney, a true icon in the towing industry, is a celebrated member of the Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame. He has earned this prestigious recognition for his outstanding contributions and leadership in the towing, recovery, and specialized transportation industry. Under their leadership, Euless B&B Wrecker Service has been a trusted partner in times of need, responding to countless emergencies and providing top-notch towing services to multiple municipalities and commercial customers throughout the Dallas Metroplex.

Debi Chesney, Andy’s wife, has been an integral part of the operations, ensuring that the company runs smoothly and efficiently. Her dedication to customer service and community involvement has played a crucial role in Euless B&B Wrecker Service’s stellar reputation.

The impact of Euless B&B Wrecker Service on the local community is significant. It has not only been a reliable source of assistance during emergencies but also a pillar of support for the people of Euless. This acquisition will ensure that the legacy of Euless B&B Wrecker Service continues to grow while benefiting from Guardian Fleet Services’ expansive resources and expertise.

“Euless B&B Wrecker fosters a culture where every employee is embraced as a cherished member of our family. This sense of belonging is a source of great pride that stems from our decades-long history as a family-owned business. Consequently, we have become a company that clients can genuinely depend on in their times of need.” Andy Chesney states. “We are confident that Guardian Fleet Services will maintain our company culture and commitment to customer service, as well as uphold our mutual core values of honesty and integrity.”

Scotty Crockett, President of Guardian Fleet Services, adds, “Guardian Fleet Services is committed to upholding the high standards set by Euless B&B Wrecker Service and the Chesney family, and will continue to provide the same level of exceptional service that the community has come to rely on. This acquisition marks the beginning of a new and exciting chapter for both organizations and integrating Euless B&B Wrecker Service into the Guardian family will result in an even stronger and more robust towing, recovery, and specialized transportation solutions.”

Crockett continues, “As Guardian Fleet Services expands its footprint into Texas, we look forward to further enhancing our offerings, adding benefits and enhanced programs for the employees, and serving the North Texas community with the utmost dedication and professionalism. We express our sincere gratitude to Andy and Debi Chesney for their contributions to the towing industry and look forward to helping them continue their legacy as they remain a part of the leadership going forward.”

ABOUT GUARDIAN FLEET SERVICES

Headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL, Guardian Fleet Services provides superior towing, recovery, and specialized transportation services to municipal, state, and federal agencies, and commercial enterprises and is the largest provider of towing, recovery and specialized transportation in the United States. Guardian Fleet Services was formed in 2017 as a consolidator of fragmented towing, recovery, and specialized transportation companies in Florida. Today, Guardian Fleet Services consists of 30+ locations strategically located throughout Florida, Georgia and now Texas. The affiliated companies have 200+ years of combined experience, over 450 employees, and more than 400+ assets in its specialized towing and transportation fleet.

Guardian is recognized as the industry leader in towing and transportation services, employing and embracing the best people and technology while continuing to focus on internal efficiencies in its business model. For more information about GFS, please contact Hannah O’Shea at hoshea@guardianofthehighways.com or go to guardianfleetservice.com.