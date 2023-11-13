London City Mission launches new evangelism resource hub for Christians to bridge gaps and share the gospel

A new survey has identified which groups practising Christians tend to share the gospel with and those people who may miss out on hearing the good news. The research holds significant findings on the attitudes of Christians towards sharing their faith.

The research was conducted by Savanta, and was commissioned by London City Mission, an organisation dedicated to equipping everyday Christians in London and beyond to share their faith. The survey asked practicing Christians to share their confidence levels for sharing their faith with others, with interesting results:

• Four in five practicing Christians (78%) are confident to share their faith with people who aren’t Christians.

• Nine in ten (89%) know it’s important to their own faith to share the gospel with others.

• However, three-quarters (76%) would like to talk more often about their faith with people who aren’t Christians.

Christians surveyed stated they are most likely to share their faith with close friends (42%), family (42%) and work colleagues (37%) who aren’t Christians. Among those groups that people feel less able to connect with and share their faith with are those from a different social background (30%), those who are outside their social circles, and those who are marginalised in society (e.g. homeless, refugees and asylum seekers) (20%).

The data also reveals why Christians may not take the opportunity to talk about their faith more often:

• A quarter (26%) said they are worried about a negative reaction when sharing about their faith with others.

• One in five (19%) say they might hold back from talking to more people because they feel they should be ‘tolerant’ and let others have their own beliefs.

Efrem Buckle, Deputy CEO and Director of Training at London City Mission, shares this encouragement in response to the survey data.

“We know that half of all Londoners live in gospel poverty which means they don’t know a Christian who can share their faith with them. We also know that those Londoners who live in gospel poverty are also likely to be part of our most deprived communities. It’s down to us to act and start to build bridges to share the gospel with people on our doorsteps. I see opportunity in these numbers – an opportunity to reach someone we haven’t met yet with the life-changing message of Jesus’ love.”

This may be outside of our comfort zone, but my advice is to start with one person. There may be someone you see as part of your everyday life that you can open a conversation with. I’ve got to know the delivery driver who I’ve been able to share my faith with. I recognise that they’re a person to be seen and valued of care, not just to meet my convenience. Let God keep our eyes open as we go about our routine and we will begin to notice those we can start to get to know to begin to share God’s love with.”

Jason Roach, Director of Ministries at London City Mission is passionate about churches building bridges into communities where Jesus Christ isn’t known.

Jason says “Everyone needs the opportunity to hear the gospel during their lifetime in a way they can understand. There are millions of people on our doorstep, disconnected from church, who may miss out. The problem is clear, the need to act obvious, but knowing exactly what to do in the heat of the moment can seem daunting and unfamiliar. Christians are willing but need encouragement and strengthening.”

London City Mission has launched a new resource hub and podcast Everyday Evangelism for everyday Christians, who long to see Jesus change the lives of people yet to hear the good news.

Explore the resources at lcm.org.uk/everyday-evangelism/ or listen to the podcast, “Everyday Evangelism” wherever you listen to podcasts.