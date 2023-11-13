Church Army welcomes appointment of new Home Secretary

Church Army welcomes James Cleverley to the position of Home Secretary.

We hope that this new appointment will allow momentum to be regained on policies that support the homeless rather than stigmatise them, and deliver initiatives that help those without a permanent address back into secure accommodation.

As outlined in the September 2022 report by the APPG for Ending Homelessness (APPGEH), without urgent and impactful action, the Government will not meet its manifesto commitment to end rough sleeping in England by 2024.

As winter approaches, the likelihood of those without secure accommodation of developing health issues becomes a real concern, and we urge the new Home Secretary to prioritise and progress the issue with local councils and give the homeless a better future.

Peter Rouch, Chief Executive of Church Army, said, “Church Army has a long history of working with the homeless and tackling social deprivation through partnership and collaboration to help empower individuals and communities. Through our projects across the UK and Ireland, we have helped thousands of people into secure accommodation, transforming lives in the process.”

“We know that there are many reasons behind homelessness including mental health issues and addiction, so we work hard to tackle these issues as well as the insecurity of not having a bed for the night. We would however, like to see homeless charities working with the Home Office in a collaborative partnership approach, coming together for the good of those who need somewhere to live.”