Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for Nov. 13 – 17, 2023

**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**

**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule

Nov. 13-17, 2023

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

Monday, Nov. 13

2:15 p.m. Meet with NGA team

Location: Westminster, Colorado

3 p.m. Meeting with Steve Starks

Location: Virtual meeting

3:30 p.m. Meet with Ovintiv Oil and and Gas CEO Brendan NcCracken

Location: Westminster, Colorado

4 p.m. Attend IOC presentation

Location: Virtual meeting

Tuesday, Nov. 14 – NGA Disagree Better Convening

9 a.m. Welcome and armchair conversation with John Tomasi

Location: The Westin, Westminster, Colorado

MEDIA ACCESS

10 a.m. Panel #1: Teaching youth about healthy conflict

Location: The Westin, Westminster, Colorado

MEDIA ACCESS

10:45 a.m. Hold media availability with governors

Location: In person (The Westin, Westminster, Colorado) and virtual

(contact Eric Wohlschlegel, NGA, ewohlschlegel@nga.org for link)

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

11 a.m. Panel #2: Fostering open debate, free expression and viewpoint diversity in higher education

Location: The Westin, Westminster, Colorado

MEDIA ACCESS

12 p.m. Keynote: Keith Allred

Location: The Westin, Westminster, Colorado

MEDIA ACCESS

12:30 p.m. Deliver concluding remarks

Location: The Westin, Westminster, Colorado

MEDIA ACCESS

1:30 p.m. Participate in NGA service project: Unified Sports

Location: The Westin, Westminster, Colorado

MEDIA ACCESS

3 p.m. Interview with NBC Denver

Location: The Westin, Westminster, Colorado

3:30 p.m. Interview with PBS/WNET

Location: The Westin, Westminster, Colorado

5 p.m. Attend Braver Angels debate

Location: Denver, Colorado

Wednesday, Nov. 15

9:30 a.m. Meet with Colorado State University student leadership

Location: Colorado State University

MEDIA ACCESS

10 a.m. Attend Colorado State University event with Colorado Gov. Jared Polis

Location: Colorado State University

MEDIA ACCESS

11 a.m. Film with Gov. Polis and Colorado State University Global

Location: Colorado State University

11:15 a.m. Interview with Colorado Public Radio

Location: Colorado State University

11:45 a.m. Interview with CBS Colorado

Location: Colorado State University

Thursday, Nov. 16

No public meetings

Friday, Nov. 17

No public meetings

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

Nov. 13-17, 2023

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change.**

Monday, Nov. 13

8:15 a.m. Lieutenant Governor Team Meeting

Location: Utah State Capitol, Rampton Room

9 a.m. Election Team Meeting

Location: Utah State Capitol, Rampton Room

1:45 p.m. International Dignitary Briefing

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

2 p.m. Meet with the Consul General of Austria

Location: Gold Room

Tuesday, Nov. 14

11:15 a.m. Remarks at the SUU Speaker Series

Location: SUU, Cedar City

Wednesday, Nov. 15

9 a.m. Meeting with Kearns City Mayor

Location: Kearns

10:15 a.m. Visit South Kearns Elementary School

Location: Kearns

Thursday, Nov. 16

7 p.m. Evergreens Benefit for Safe Harbor

Location: Davis Conference Center, 1651 N 700 W, Layton

Friday, Nov. 17

No public meetings

###