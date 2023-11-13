Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for Nov. 13 – 17, 2023
**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**
**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.
Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule
Nov. 13-17, 2023
**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
Monday, Nov. 13
2:15 p.m. Meet with NGA team
Location: Westminster, Colorado
3 p.m. Meeting with Steve Starks
Location: Virtual meeting
3:30 p.m. Meet with Ovintiv Oil and and Gas CEO Brendan NcCracken
Location: Westminster, Colorado
4 p.m. Attend IOC presentation
Location: Virtual meeting
Tuesday, Nov. 14 – NGA Disagree Better Convening
9 a.m. Welcome and armchair conversation with John Tomasi
Location: The Westin, Westminster, Colorado
MEDIA ACCESS
10 a.m. Panel #1: Teaching youth about healthy conflict
Location: The Westin, Westminster, Colorado
MEDIA ACCESS
10:45 a.m. Hold media availability with governors
Location: In person (The Westin, Westminster, Colorado) and virtual
(contact Eric Wohlschlegel, NGA, ewohlschlegel@nga.org for link)
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
11 a.m. Panel #2: Fostering open debate, free expression and viewpoint diversity in higher education
Location: The Westin, Westminster, Colorado
MEDIA ACCESS
12 p.m. Keynote: Keith Allred
Location: The Westin, Westminster, Colorado
MEDIA ACCESS
12:30 p.m. Deliver concluding remarks
Location: The Westin, Westminster, Colorado
MEDIA ACCESS
1:30 p.m. Participate in NGA service project: Unified Sports
Location: The Westin, Westminster, Colorado
MEDIA ACCESS
3 p.m. Interview with NBC Denver
Location: The Westin, Westminster, Colorado
3:30 p.m. Interview with PBS/WNET
Location: The Westin, Westminster, Colorado
5 p.m. Attend Braver Angels debate
Location: Denver, Colorado
Wednesday, Nov. 15
9:30 a.m. Meet with Colorado State University student leadership
Location: Colorado State University
MEDIA ACCESS
10 a.m. Attend Colorado State University event with Colorado Gov. Jared Polis
Location: Colorado State University
MEDIA ACCESS
11 a.m. Film with Gov. Polis and Colorado State University Global
Location: Colorado State University
11:15 a.m. Interview with Colorado Public Radio
Location: Colorado State University
11:45 a.m. Interview with CBS Colorado
Location: Colorado State University
Thursday, Nov. 16
No public meetings
Friday, Nov. 17
No public meetings
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
Nov. 13-17, 2023
**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change.**
Monday, Nov. 13
8:15 a.m. Lieutenant Governor Team Meeting
Location: Utah State Capitol, Rampton Room
9 a.m. Election Team Meeting
Location: Utah State Capitol, Rampton Room
1:45 p.m. International Dignitary Briefing
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
2 p.m. Meet with the Consul General of Austria
Location: Gold Room
Tuesday, Nov. 14
11:15 a.m. Remarks at the SUU Speaker Series
Location: SUU, Cedar City
Wednesday, Nov. 15
9 a.m. Meeting with Kearns City Mayor
Location: Kearns
10:15 a.m. Visit South Kearns Elementary School
Location: Kearns
Thursday, Nov. 16
7 p.m. Evergreens Benefit for Safe Harbor
Location: Davis Conference Center, 1651 N 700 W, Layton
Friday, Nov. 17
No public meetings
