Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,636 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 455,511 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for Nov. 13 – 17, 2023

**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.** 

**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change. 

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule 

Nov. 13-17, 2023 

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change** 

Monday, Nov. 13 

2:15 p.m. Meet with NGA team

Location: Westminster, Colorado 

3 p.m. Meeting with Steve Starks 

Location: Virtual meeting 

3:30 p.m. Meet with Ovintiv Oil and and Gas CEO Brendan NcCracken 

Location: Westminster, Colorado

4 p.m. Attend IOC presentation

Location: Virtual meeting 

Tuesday, Nov. 14 – NGA Disagree Better Convening

9 a.m. Welcome and armchair conversation with John Tomasi

Location: The Westin, Westminster, Colorado

MEDIA ACCESS

10 a.m. Panel #1: Teaching youth about healthy conflict

Location: The Westin, Westminster, Colorado

MEDIA ACCESS

10:45 a.m. Hold media availability with governors

Location: In person (The Westin, Westminster, Colorado) and virtual 

(contact Eric Wohlschlegel, NGA, ewohlschlegel@nga.org for link)

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

11 a.m. Panel #2: Fostering open debate, free expression and viewpoint diversity in higher education

Location: The Westin, Westminster, Colorado

MEDIA ACCESS

12 p.m. Keynote: Keith Allred

Location: The Westin, Westminster, Colorado

MEDIA ACCESS

12:30 p.m. Deliver concluding remarks

Location: The Westin, Westminster, Colorado

MEDIA ACCESS

1:30 p.m. Participate in NGA service project: Unified Sports

Location: The Westin, Westminster, Colorado

MEDIA ACCESS

3 p.m. Interview with NBC Denver 

Location: The Westin, Westminster, Colorado

3:30 p.m. Interview with PBS/WNET

Location: The Westin, Westminster, Colorado

5 p.m. Attend Braver Angels debate

Location: Denver, Colorado

Wednesday, Nov. 15

9:30 a.m. Meet with Colorado State University student leadership

Location: Colorado State University

MEDIA ACCESS

10 a.m. Attend Colorado State University event with Colorado Gov. Jared Polis 

Location: Colorado State University

MEDIA ACCESS

11 a.m. Film with Gov. Polis and Colorado State University Global 

Location: Colorado State University

11:15 a.m. Interview with Colorado Public Radio 

Location: Colorado State University

11:45 a.m. Interview with CBS Colorado

Location: Colorado State University

Thursday, Nov. 16

No public meetings 

Friday, Nov. 17 

No public meetings 

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule 

Nov. 13-17, 2023 

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change.**

Monday, Nov. 13 

8:15 a.m. Lieutenant Governor Team Meeting

Location: Utah State Capitol, Rampton Room

9 a.m. Election Team Meeting

Location: Utah State Capitol, Rampton Room

1:45 p.m. International Dignitary Briefing

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

2 p.m. Meet with the Consul General of Austria

Location: Gold Room

Tuesday, Nov. 14 

11:15 a.m. Remarks at the SUU Speaker Series

Location: SUU, Cedar City

Wednesday, Nov. 15

9 a.m. Meeting with Kearns City Mayor

Location: Kearns

10:15 a.m. Visit South Kearns Elementary School

Location: Kearns

Thursday, Nov. 16

7 p.m. Evergreens Benefit for Safe Harbor

Location: Davis Conference Center, 1651 N 700 W, Layton

Friday, Nov. 17 

No public meetings

###

You just read:

Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for Nov. 13 – 17, 2023

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more