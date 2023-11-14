Maple Grove Beyond the Yellow Ribbon, Great River Energy & ShipThrifty Partner to Send Care Packages to Deployed Troops
Maple Grove Beyond the Yellow Ribbon, Great River Energy, and ShipThrifty have partnered to send care packages to deployed troops. Maple Grove Beyond the Yellow Ribbon is committed to supporting military members and their families with services and support wherever needed. One of the ways they support deployed service members is by sending care packages.
Great River Energy hosts the packing event at their Maple Grove headquarters and ShipThrifty helps them save time, money, and hassles with label creation. This year through ShipThrifty’s box partnership with Ucanpack, the Maple Grove Beyond the Yellow Ribbon and Great River Energy have co-branded the boxes to add a special touch to their care packages.
“We are grateful for the support of Great River Energy and ShipThrifty,” said Joel Skagerberg, of the Maple Grove Beyond the Yellow Ribbon. “Their contributions and support have helped us send more care packages to our troops, which means a lot to our Nation’s heroes and their families.”
Great River Energy is a cooperative electric utility that serves over 770,000 customers in Minnesota and Wisconsin. They are committed to giving back to the communities they serve.
“We are proud to support Maple Grove Beyond the Yellow Ribbon and the care packages they send to our troops,” said Joe Griffitts, Leader, Veterans Employee Resource of Great River Energy. “Our troops make sacrifices every day to protect our country, and we are grateful for the opportunity to show our appreciation.”
ShipThrifty is a shipping company that specializes in shipping care packages to deployed troops. They offer a variety of discounts and services to make it easy and affordable to send care packages.
“We are honored to be a part of these efforts,” said Michelle Williamson, co-founder of ShipThrifty. “We are committed to helping organizations like Maple Grove Beyond the Yellow Ribbon send care packages to our troops.”
Together, Maple Grove Beyond the Yellow Ribbon, Great River Energy, and ShipThrifty are making a difference in the lives of deployed troops and their families.
About Maple Grove Beyond the Yellow Ribbon:
Maple Grove Beyond the Yellow Ribbon community organization that helps military members and their families with services and support wherever needed. They provide a variety of services, financial assistance, and care package support for deployed service members is a non-profit organization that supports military service members, veterans, and their families. Maple Grove Beyond the Yellow Ribbon is committed to helping military families thrive and be successful.
About Great River Energy:
Great River Energy is a not-for-profit wholesale electric power cooperative that provides electricity to approximately 1.7 million people through its 27 member-owner cooperatives and customers. Through its member-owners, Great River Energy serves two-thirds of Minnesota geographically and parts of Wisconsin.
About ShipThrifty
ShipThrifty is an online shipping platform that specializes in helping nonprofit organizations ship care packages to deployed troops. They offer a variety of discounts and resources to make it easy and affordable to send care packages. ShipThrifty is committed to supporting our troops and their families.
