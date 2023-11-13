Dallas Plastic Surgeon Dr. Jon Ver Halen Launches Scholarship to Support Future Doctors

DALLAS, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renowned plastic surgeon Dr. Jon Ver Halen, a graduate of UCLA and Harvard Medical School, today announced the launch of the Dr. Jon Ver Halen Scholarship for Future Doctors. The scholarship provides financial assistance to aspiring physicians, dentists, optometrists, and veterinarians who embody Dr. Ver Halen’s core values of academic excellence, compassion, service, and commitment to advancing the field of medicine.



“I am honored to establish this scholarship in the hopes of supporting future doctors who share my passion for making a positive impact on the world through their medical expertise,” said Dr. Ver Halen. “I believe that these individuals have the potential to make significant contributions to the healthcare field, and I am committed to helping them achieve their goals.”

To be eligible for the scholarship, applicants must be enrolled in an accredited medical, dental, optometry, or veterinary program in the United States. They must also have a minimum GPA of 3.5, demonstrate financial need, and exemplify Dr. Ver Halen’s values.

“I am looking for students who are not only academic standouts but also driven to make a difference in the lives of others,” said Dr. Jon Ver Halen. “I am particularly impressed by those who have demonstrated their commitment to service and their dedication to advancing the field of medicine.”

The scholarship award is $1,000 and will be presented to one deserving student each year. The deadline to apply is August 15, 2024, and the winner will be announced on September 15, 2024.

To learn more about the Dr. Jon Ver Halen Scholarship for Future Doctors or to apply, please visit https://drjonverhalenscholarship.com/dr-jon-ver-scholarship/

About Dr. Jon Ver Halen

Dr. Jon Ver Halen is a distinguished plastic surgeon practicing in Dallas, Texas. He graduated summa cum laude from UCLA in 1997 with dual bachelor’s degrees in biochemistry and English. Dr. Ver Halen went on to earn his medical degree from Harvard Medical School in 2002.

After completing his general surgery residency at the University of Washington, Dr. Jon Ver Halen finished his plastic surgery residency training back at the University of Washington in 2008. He then completed an advanced fellowship in microvascular surgery at MD Anderson Cancer Center.

Throughout his illustrious career, Dr. Ver Halen has held faculty appointments at leading medical institutions including the University of Tennessee, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Vanderbilt University, and Texas A&M University.

Dr. Jon Ver Halen is recognized internationally for his surgical expertise and research accomplishments. He has published over 40 peer-reviewed articles and received numerous honors and awards, including the Patient’s Choice Award and Excellence in Teaching Award.

In addition to his thriving surgical practice, Dr. Ver Halen is committed to training the next generation of physicians. The scholarship established in his name reflects his dedication to supporting students who exhibit compassion, academic excellence, and a drive to advance the field of medicine.

Outside of work, Dr. Jon Ver Halen is an active volunteer and philanthropist. He serves on the boards of several nonprofits and donates his time and surgical skills to patients in need. Dr. Ver Halen lives in Dallas with his wife and two children.

Contact Info: Spokesperson: Dr. Jon Ver Halen Organization: Dr. Jon Ver Halen Scholarship Website: https://drjonverhalenscholarship.com Email: apply@drjonverhalenscholarship.com