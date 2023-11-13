SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Gross Law Firm Notifies Shareholders of Align Technology, Inc. of an Investigation and Potential Class Action Lawsuit – (NASDAQ: ALGN)

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Align Technology, Inc.:



On July 26, 2023, Align reported its Q2 2023 earnings and offered guidance for Q3 2023 and revised upwards its full-year 2023 guidance. During the call Align officers stated that its product portfolio was largely resilient to inflation and other negative economic trends. However, on October 25, 2023, Align reported its Q3 2023 earnings which fell short of the previous guidance and analysts’ expectations. Align officers attributed this reduction to softness in the adult aligner market to macroeconomic trends. Following this news, Align’s stock price fell by $74.78 per share, or approximately 28.2% to close at $190.94 per share.

Due to the forgoing, The Gross Law Firm is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of certain Align investors. If you incurred a loss on your ALGN investment, please contact us using the link below to discuss your rights.

https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/align-loss-submission-form/?id=55444&from=3

