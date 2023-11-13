Submit Release
November 13, 2023

Agencies announce dollar thresholds for applicability of truth in lending and consumer leasing rules for consumer credit and lease transactions

  • Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System
  • Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

For release at 1:00 p.m. EST

The Federal Reserve Board and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau today announced the dollar thresholds used to determine whether certain consumer credit and lease transactions in 2024 are subject to certain Regulation Z (Truth in Lending) and Regulation M (Consumer Leasing) requirements.

By law, the agencies are required to adjust the thresholds annually based on the annual percentage increase in the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers, known as CPI-W. Transactions at or below the thresholds are subject to the protections of the regulations.

Specifically, based on the annual percentage increase in the CPI-W as of June 1, 2023, Regulation Z (Truth in Lending) and Regulation M (Consumer Leasing) generally will apply to consumer credit transactions and consumer leases of $69,500 or less in 2024. However, private education loans and loans secured by real property, such as mortgages, are subject to Regulation Z (Truth in Lending) regardless of the amount of the loan.

