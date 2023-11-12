Denis Manturov holds a working meeting with Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology of the United Arab Emirates Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber

RUSSIA, November 12 - Meeting between Denis Manturov and Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology of the United Arab Emirates Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber

Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov met with Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technologies, as part of his working visit to the United Arab Emirates.

The parties discussed the entire range of bilateral ties with a focus on the development of industrial and technological cooperation.

“We meet regularly and discuss priority issues of our interaction. We hold expert consultations on a regular basis to jointly monitor the implementation of agreements. Thanks to this coordinated work, we keep track of current projects and identify promising new areas,” Denis Manturov commented.

The ministers paid special attention to cooperation in standardisation and certification. In this regard, they expressed satisfaction with the interaction between the Institute of Oil and Gas Technology Initiatives (INTI) and ADNOC, a UAE company in the field of oil and gas equipment. The parties noted that this positive experience should also be used in other sectors, particularly in the pharmaceutical industry.

The Russian Deputy Prime Minister wished his colleague, who is Chairman of the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), every success in holding this large-scale event.

In conclusion, Denis Manturov invited Sultan Al Jaber to visit the Innoprom international industrial fair in Yekaterinburg in July 2024, as well as to take part in the meeting of BRICS industry ministers to be held in Nizhny Novgorod next year.