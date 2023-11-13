Public Hearing on Bill B25-0422, B25-0425, B25-0421, and B25-0435

Public Hearing on

B25-0422, the “Automated Traffic Enforcement Effectiveness (‘ATE’) Amendment Act of 2023”

B25-0425, the “Strengthening Traffic Enforcement, Education, and Responsibility (‘STEER’) Amendment Act of 2023”

B25-0421, the “License Suspension Reform Amendment Act of 2023”

B25-0435, “Fraudulent Vehicle Tag Enforcement Amendment Act of 2023”

Testimony of

Sharon Kershbaum, Interim Director, District Department of Transportation

Before the

Committee on Transportation and the Environment

The Honorable Charles Allen, Chairperson

&

Committee on Public Works & Operations

The Honorable Brianne Nadeau, Chairperson

Council of the District of Columbia

Wednesday, November 1, 2023

10:30 a.m.

John A. Wilson Building

1350 Pennsylvania Avenue, N.W.

Room 500

Washington, D.C. 20004