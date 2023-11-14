Synergy PR Services Welcomes Five Entertainment Powerhouses To Their Agency
Award-Winning Publicity Firm Onboards Key TV and Film Executives as New Clients
We are very pleased to work alongside these amazing professionals. With our rapid expansion in the film and television sector, we look forward to continually applying the strategic prowess...”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prominent public relations agency Synergy PR Services, has achieved a significant milestone as they steadily expand their TV and film industry footprint during the fourth quarter of 2023. With an unwavering commitment to excellence and superior brand consulting for their diverse portfolio of clients, the company is eager to delve deeper into the entertainment sector. They have welcomed top industry executives as new clients under their award-winning imprint. This expansion represents a pivotal moment for Synergy as they continue to broaden their portfolio, offering innovative strategies to the dynamic entertainment market.
— Clorissa Wright-Thomas, Founder
Renowned for their innovative approach to customized and effective strategies, Synergy PR consistently drives brand growth and media success for their clientele. Their seasoned team of experts has a consistent track record of delivering outstanding results, making them a go-to choice for corporations and talent seeking exceptional PR solutions.
“We are very pleased to work alongside these amazing professionals. With our rapid expansion in the film and television sector, we look forward to continually applying the strategic prowess that has fueled our current and previous clients' growth and success.” —Clorissa Wright-Thomas, Founder
To date in Q4, Synergy has proudly welcomed renowned industry figures, including:
- Manny Halley of Imani Media Group: A distinguished music and film icon, celebrated for his work film portfolio including the hit 2023 dating thriller 'Soul Mates.'
- Production Duo Wainwright Media and Copper Beeches TV: The creative forces behind the AMC-Exclusive Holiday Romantic Comedy 'Never Alone for Christmas.'
- Edford Banuel: Prominent Film & TV Writer, Director, Producer
- Edward Varnie: Veteran film Writer, Director, Producer.
- Princess Banton-Lofters: Founder of the 'Real Housewives Of Atlanta' and executive producer for MTV, VH1, BET, and BRAVO
“Our TV and Film market is a reflection of our agency’s elevation and excellence as we continue delivering effective public relations strategies. We are excited to be working with these talented individuals as they continue to make a lasting impact in their respective industries.”
— Deja Davis, Lead Publicist
These collaborations represent a significant step forward for Synergy PR Services as they extend their reach in the TV and film industry, providing their extensive experience and expertise to these accomplished professionals.
For media inquiries or further information about Synergy PR Services and their clients contact:
Synergy PR Services
cwright@synergyprservices.com
Clorissa Wright
Synergy PR Services
cwright@synergyprservices.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
TikTok